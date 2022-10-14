Pinball tournament honors Seeberger

“You never know what you’re going to get with a pinball game,” John said.

“It’s a lot like life. You can’t control it, so you have to just roll with it and do the

best you can. And if you do well enough, sometimes you get a bonus play.”

– Claire Cook, Must Love Dogs

Anyone who knew Thad Seeberger could easily attest that he rolled with life in the best of ways. He also had plenty of “bonus plays.” The difference with Thad was he never saw bonuses in his life as something merely for him… he shared unassumingly with everyone he knew.

Recently, friends and family gathered at Decades Arcade in Charlottesville to pay tribute to a man who touched their lives in so many ways. An avid pinball hobbyist and expert technician, Thad co-founded Alltek Systems—a company dedicated to creating electronic replacement boards for classic machines. He also ran a game route in both Virginia and Maryland. Thad’s work in the world of pinball was legendary, as demonstrated by the record turnout of those who gathered in his honor. But even more legendary was his reputation for generosity and willingness to help anyone. Dr. Paul Yates, owner of Decades, established Thad’s Pinball Wizard Challenge to keep Thad’s legacy alive, as well as remember his kindness.

A brilliant engineer with a big heart, Thad also loved dogs. Given his affinity for animals, proceeds from the pinball tournament benefited the Madison County Animal Shelter. Among other prizes, the first-place trophy was modeled after Thad’s border collie, Luna—who happens to be deaf. Thad was seldom seen without her by his side. Luna now runs the beautiful countryside of Madison on Thad’s parent’s farm, where you can still feel the presence of a very talented and much-loved Pinball Wizard. He is greatly missed.