Nonprofits receive grants

The Culpeper Wellness Foundation recently awarded $120,116 to 17 different organizations within Culpeper, Madison and Orange Counties for health and wellness projects through the Healthy Living grant program. Several of the organizations have strong ties to Madison County and will enable the non-profits to help more county residents.

Shari Landry, President of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation said in a press release announcing this year’s winners that it was a pleasure to support the recipient organizations.

“These organizations provide support across the spectrum in the areas of health education, medication cost and availability, self-monitoring, physical and mental counseling, transportation, volunteerism and accessibility,” said Landry. “It’s always inspiring to receive the grant applications and see the level of committment to serving our area’s health and wellness.”

The Madison Free Clinic received $10,000 for an initiative to educate patients about the significance of vital signs and provide blood pressure cuffs to patients for self monitoring. Jana Jackson, Executive Director of the Madison Free Clinic is enthusiastic about receiving the grant.

“We will be purchasing automatic vital sign machines and offering vital check stations at both the county fair and Taste of the Mountains,” said Jackson. I’m passionate about education, what you don’t know, could actually hurt you. Knowing what the normal ranges are for blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation and blood sugar is very important and it’s important to know what to do if your vital signs are not in the normal range. Getting your vital signs checked regularly is important too. We are so thankful to the Culpeper Wellness Foundation for affording us the ability to help our patients and educate our community.”

Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission was awarded $10,000 to support access to medical appointments for recruiting volunteer drivers and providing gas cards to people to enable them to get to medical appointments.

For Madison County residents, especially many senior citizens that live in remote areas of the county transportation has always been a barrier. Now with current gas prices approaching $5 per gallon more of the population is struggling. The grant is meant to prevent people from having to choose between groceries or getting to the doctor.

Shirley Workman, Director of the Madison County Senior Center said current gas prices are impacting a larger number of her clients.

“It [transportation costs] has always been a problem for many of our county’s seniors, living on a fixed income,” said Workman. “Now the problem is growing and people are being forced to choose between food and medicine or gas for the car. It used to be that a $25 gas card was a lifesaver but now $25 doesn’t fill the tank. We know the importance of regular checkups and routine medical tests and care. No one should have to choose between getting food or getting medical care. I so hope that some of this trickles in to our county.”

Some of the other recipients of the 2022 grants that impact Madison County include the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia, Aging Together, Skyline CAP, Sex, Drugs & God,Hero’s Bridge and Hospice of the Piedmont.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia will use their $10,000 grant to support Triple Play a youth program for Madison and Orange County residents offering physical activities, and cooking and nutrition instruction to promote social interaction and emotional wellness. Skyline CAP will use the $3000 to launch Safety Advances Family Empowerment [SAFE] a program to provide safety education to families to make improvements in the home environment. Sex, Drugs and God received $7500 for addiction recovery services. Hospice of the Piedmont plans to use the $5000 to support a recruitment and training program for volunteers in Culpeper, Madison and Orange and Hero’s Bridge, a veterans support group will utilize the $7500 received through the grant to provide COVID prevention education and vaccine promotion.

The Culpeper Wellness Foundation started the Healthy Living grant program in 2015. Since it’s inception has funding to nearly 50 organizations to support wellness and health in the community.