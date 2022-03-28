McGhee named county's 5 Over 50 recipient

Since 2014, local nonprofit Aging Together has been celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of five local residents through its annual 5 Over 50 Awards.

Each year, one person from each of the five counties in the Aging Together service area is honored for their contributions to the community.

This year, recipients will be honored with a hybrid celebration, a combination of local watch-parties and a virtual broadcast live on Facebook on May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

This year’s honoree from Madison County is Kevin McGhee. McGhee is best known for his two terms of service as a member of the Madison County Board of Supervisors. McGhee served from 2014-2021 and was the driving force behind the Route 29 corridor study that influences county government policy. While on the board of supervisors, McGhee served as liaison to the Central Virginia Regional Jail Authority, the parks and recreation authority that oversees Hoover Ridge Park and as a liaison to Skyline CAP and the Rappahannock River Basin Committee. McGhee also pushed for countywide access to high-speed internet, recognizing the lack of reliable internet is a barrier to economic development and long-term survival of the county. In his professional life, McGhee is an engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation and has published a variety of scholarly articles about pavement, transportation noise and road maintenance.

Orange County nominee Bill Hager is a fundraising dynamo and has used his talent to raise money for a variety of causes; from band uniforms, to gym equipment, to tens of thousands of dollars in local scholarships. Hager, the founder and chair of the Orange County High School Alumni and Friends Foundation, has raised more than$100,000 for different OCHS projects. Hager started fundraising “accidentally” in 2015. Hager, himself an OCHS graduate, received a call from a member of the class of 1960 asking for ideas where to donate the leftover funds from their recent reunion. The OCHS classes of 1959 and 1960 had an extra $2,376 from their reunion and wanted to give it to a worthy cause. Hager suggested the money be donated to the OCHS Fine Arts Boosters for the purchase of new band uniforms. A few weeks later, when thanking the classes of 1959 and 1960 at an OCHS concert, he asked the audience for further donations and was surprised and inspired by the group’s generosity.

“I started fundraising by accident,” said Hager. “I didn’t set out to do this but I really wanted to give back to the community. This has really developed and in 2019 OCHS Alumni and Friends got 501(c) 3 approval so now all donations are tax deductible. After the band uniforms we raised money for the Sizemore Fitness Center, the workout room named for Paul Sizemore a 30-year OCHS educator and Virginia High School Hall of fame coach. After that, I asked myself what else could we raise funds for to help Orange County students and that has led to the CTE scholarships for career and technology education.”

Both McGhee and Hager were selected from an unusually large group of nominees. The organization noted there were a record number of worthy candidates from the five-county Aging Together region that also includes Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier.

The Madison watch-party for McGhee will be held at the Madison United Methodist Church at 505 S. Main St., Madison. The Orange watch-party for Hager will be held at the Orange Baptist Church at 123 W. Main St. Orange.

There is no charge to attend either the online celebration or the local watch parties but Aging Together asks those wishing to attend the watch-party events to RSVP at the 5 Over 50 link at agingtogether.org.

Aging Together is a non-profit that serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties by working to improve the lives of older adults in the community. The organization and its partners seek to provide support and access to services within the five county region. For more information about the non-profit or their activities visit their website agingtogether.org or call (540) 829-6405.