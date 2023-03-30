Amy Sommers took one last carrier from director Laurie Counts, easing it into the final empty spot in the MAD Cats Cat Mobile. The minivan was packed, front to back — top to bottom, with filled traps and carriers. She and trapper Sharon Benson had caught 21 cats over the last few days. By day’s end each one would be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and returned.

MAD Cats volunteers have been repeating this ritual nearly every week, with only a few holiday breaks, since October of 2018, first with a 30-year-old Volvo station wagon, then with an ancient Nissan van, and now with this late model Toyota Sienna. MAD Cats has spayed and neutered nearly 2,900 cats, preventing thousands of unwanted kitten births, and rescued hundreds of kittens who probably wouldn’t have survived in the wild. The kittens were fostered, vetted, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before being placed for adoption.

In a way, the organization’s new van, FIXA CAT, is a coming out for the nonprofit. Up until now they transported cats in volunteers’ vehicles. The recently defunct Nissan was the last of these. The unexpected demise of the old “cat mobile” had left the organization in the lurch for a few weeks. A public campaign to raise funds for a new transport vehicle was successful beyond the group’s wildest dreams. The community responded in a big way and enabled the organization to purchase a vehicle from Koons of Culpeper at a reasonable cost that will keep volunteers safely on the road for many years. On its first official transport to the spay and neuter clinic, the new Sienna easily held 30 traps with room for a few more. Between trips to the veterinary clinic, it carries traps to various sites for the trappers.

MAD Cats has nine volunteers serving Madison, Culpeper, and the northern part of Greene County. In addition to low cost spay and neuter services, and kitten rescue, MAD Cats provides monthly food deliveries to community cat colony feeders.

Counts says they are always looking for new volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help drive, trap, and foster kittens. MAD Cats can be contacted through its website, www.madisoncommunitycats.org.