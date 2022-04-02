Local wineries place in Governor's Cup competition

Two Madison County winemakers have started 2022 with a bang. DuCard and Early Mountain Vineyards both received gold medals at the annual Governor’s Cup competition. The contest hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association is considered to be one of the most demanding competitions in the United States.

This year judges taste tested 600 wines from more than 100 Virginia wineries. In the preliminary round of the competition each wine is tasted and scored by seven judges who are only told the grape variety or category; the vintage, name and winery are hidden. The judges use the 100 point scale used by Wine Spectator and Wine & Spirits and the lowest score is dropped with the remaining scores averaged. Wines are judged on aroma, flavor, quality and commercial viability. The top performers in the preliminary round move on to a final round of testing where 12 judges sample and rate each wine. Wines with a score of 90-94 are given a rating of Outstanding. Wines scoring 95 to 100 are given a Classic rating. Gold medal awards are given to all with an average score of 90 and above.

This year, DuCard Vineyards 2019 Petit Verdot and Early Mountain Vineyards 2019 Petit Verdot and 2019 Eluvium all received Gold medals.

Petit Verdot is a red wine grape that was traditionally used in French blends. The grape is well suited to Virginia’s growing season and is used here as a standalone variety. It also is a major factor in Early Mountain’s Eluvium which is a blend of merlot, petit verdot and cabernet franc.

The honor was especially sweet for DuCard owner Scott Eliff. DuCard is very small comparatively. DuCard only produced 130 cases of the award winning wine which is now available at the Etlan establishment.

“We’re delighted to be recognized for the high quality of this wine and in fact we have received Gold medals for two prior vintages making DuCard the most honored winery for Petit Verdot in Virginia,” said Eliff. “Being a small winery it is particularly gratifying to achieve that consistent level of recognition. We hope new friends will use the awards as a stimulus to come out and visit the Etlan tasting room.”

Tracey Gardner, Madison County Tourism and Economic Development Director, is also hopeful that the awards both wineries received will draw new visitors to the county.

“These awards are exciting, not just for DuCard and Early Mountain but for agribusiness and agritourism in the county as a whole,” said Gardner. “This is just one more reason to come and experience the beauty and history of the area.”