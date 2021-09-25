Local team named national cornhole champion

Although Isaac is passionate about cornhole he tries to balance it with his other hobbies of hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers.

“We usually have tournaments two weekends every month,” said Isaac. “I like having time on the other weekends to go fishing and hunting.”

According to Becky, cornhole has given the family opportunity to travel around the US as a family. They make tournaments a family adventure and frequently travel around the mid-atlantic region. The entire family experienced their first airplane ride traveling to the national tournament in Las Vegas, NV.

“We have so much fun when we travel,” said Hurt. “The first year we went to World, it was in Las Vegas. None of us had ever been on a plane before so it was a real adventure. Now, we regularly go all over, from Florida and South Carolina to Missouri.”

The family’s success has opened other opportunities too. Both Kaleb and Isaac were invited to a Missouri tournament this year where the winner had the chance to bring home $20,000. The tournament was by invitation only and was filmed for a television show. Kaleb is now sponsored by Local Canopys and 7/24 Baggers. For now, Isaac cannot be sponsored because of his age.