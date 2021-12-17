Lillard retiring as president of Madison Wood

Lillard said the next generation of Madison Wood leaders has the dedication, perseverance and never-ending desire to provide the best product and service in the industry. He thanks Price and the board of directors for all of the opportunities he’s been afforded through the company.

“Your company has allowed me to provide for my family in a way I never dreamed possible,” he said. “You chose a leader that you felt would carry on the successes of the five families that started the business in 1959. I can only hope to have lived up to those expectations.”

Price said over Lillard’s 40 years with the company, he’s had an innate ability to pick the right person for the job and then teach them to be the best they can be. Price said the board appreciates Lillard’s years with the company and is sad to see him go, but he knows the next generation of leaders will continue with the game plan to be the best in the industry, “heads above our competition.”

“Enjoy yourself,” he tells Lillard. “You’ve earned it and then some.”

Gaviria said she’s excited for her dad’s retirement, but also nervous as she understands firsthand what big shoes must be filled.