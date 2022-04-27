Legion asking for stories

The American Legion is collecting stories about local heroes for this year’s Memorial Day remembrance.

Madison American Legion Post 157 Commander Scott Bennett said he hopes to do something a bit different this Memorial Day.

“Instead of having one of our members speak about friends they lost in a conflict; I would like to do something more close to home,” Bennett said. “There are 50 names of lost ones on our war memorial. These residents of Madison County made the ultimate sacrifice. I would like to relay some of their stories.”

The project’s success relies on the willingness of citizens to share stories about those listed on the county’s Fallen Warriors Monument, which is located on the War Memorial Building lawn. The monument includes the names of Madisonians who gave the ultimate sacrifice during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Operation Iraqi Freedom. A complete list of names is available online at https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=170179.

To submit a story about someone on the monument, email Madisonalpost157@gmail.com.