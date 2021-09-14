Clore celebrates 100 years of craftsmanship

When one Madison County business celebrates its 100 year anniversary Saturday it will be particularly sweet.

E.A. Clore Furniture, rebranded as Clore, almost didn’t make this milestone. In 2016, the company announced it would close its doors after finishing its last projects. Soon after the announcement, the company was inundated with business. Demand never let up and by the summer of 2017 the company was in full production. By 2018, company president Troy Coppage announced plans to stay open and updated the business logo and website.

Now, five years after the business nearly closed, the county’s oldest family operated furniture business will celebrate 100 years of business at its current location at 303 Clore Place with a public open house Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Coppage has invited other local businesses and food vendors to the event. There will be live music and the unveiling of the new Love sign at 9 a.m.