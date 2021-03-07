Clements retires from free clinic role

Starting this week the Madison Free Clinic will be under new management as executive director Brenda Clements steps down.
Clements has served in the position since November 2016 and plans to retire. The free clinic’s current administrative assistant Jana Jackson will be taking the reins as interim executive director while the board of directors conducts a candidate search.
The move is bittersweet for Clements who has been at the helm of the non-profit through many changes and expansions. She has been the enthusiastic cheerleader and fundraiser who has expanded the range of services to uninsured Madison County residents. Throughout her term, Clements has greatly increased access to the free clinic’s services by enhancing the website and online presence and live health fairs to showcase the clinic’s services. Beyond offering primary care medical care, the clinic has provided COVID testing, flu vaccinations and a community WiFi spot. Clements will not be completely gone from the 501(c)3 as she will be taking a seat on the board. The transition from executive director to board member will allow her to continue helping the non-profit while spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband Andy. For Clements, retirement is simply the beginning of the next chapter of her life.
Jackson, who has been working alongside Clements for the past few months is looking forward to the challenge of the position and has enjoyed the opportunity to give back to her community. She considered the position at the free clinic, “a perfect fit” as she is a lifelong Madison County resident with a strong sense of community. Jackson has served as an EMT and has been involved with other area non-profits and is currently on the board of MESA.
“This is my community,” said Jackson. “I grew up in Madison and have raised my family here. I really believe that you should do what you can to help others in your community. It’s important to be compassionate about the people and the community as a whole. It’s great to be able to help my neighbors.”
For the near future, Jackson is focusing on outreach and increasing the clinic’s visibility within the community. Jackson has taken the lead in organizing a series of community health fairs financed by a 2020 Community Grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
The Madison Free Clinic was one of six organizations within the region selected to receive a 2020 Community Grant. The electric cooperative awards two $5,000 and four $2,000 grants to community organizations for specific projects benefitting REC cooperative members. The Madison Free Clinic received $2,000 and is using the grant funds to conduct health fairs in different parts of the county to allow people with limited transportation an opportunity to have health screenings, flu shots and sign up for other medical services.
“I know it sounds crazy but there are still people in Madison County that don’t know about us,” said Jackson. “I am hopeful that our health fairs will help get the word out, letting people know we are here.”
Ren LeVally, a member of the board of directors, agreed that outreach and promotion are very important for the Madison Free Clinic.
“There are still many people in this county eligible for our services that have no idea we are here,” said LeVally. “There are so many parts of the county without internet service and there is no television, radio or daily paper in Madison. Facebook is the biggest source of local information but it’s not available to those without internet access. We hope with these community events more people will become aware of the free clinic.”
LeVally is hopeful that the free clinic will be able to expand their services to offer COVID vaccinations in the near future. The clinic has applied for doses of the newly FDA approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine and hopes to be able to distribute them at one of the upcoming community health fairs.
The Madison Free Clinic is a non-profit that provides medical care to uninsured Madison County residents that have household income equal to or less than 400% of the 2020 Federal Poverty level which is $12,760 for a single adult, $17,240 for a two-person household and $26,200 for a family of four.
For more information about the Madison Free Clinic call (540) 948-3667 or visit the website www.madisonfreeclinic.org. Office hours are Tuesday from 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. - noon and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. but at this time, staff is asking people to call before coming to the office.