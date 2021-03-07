Clements retires from free clinic role

The move is bittersweet for Clements who has been at the helm of the non-profit through many changes and expansions. She has been the enthusiastic cheerleader and fundraiser who has expanded the range of services to uninsured Madison County residents. Throughout her term, Clements has greatly increased access to the free clinic’s services by enhancing the website and online presence and live health fairs to showcase the clinic’s services. Beyond offering primary care medical care, the clinic has provided COVID testing, flu vaccinations and a community WiFi spot. Clements will not be completely gone from the 501(c)3 as she will be taking a seat on the board. The transition from executive director to board member will allow her to continue helping the non-profit while spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband Andy. For Clements, retirement is simply the beginning of the next chapter of her life.