Burnt Tree Grange addresses world bee crisis

Honeybees have been dying at alarming rates over the past few years and colony collapse has been blamed on Varola mites, pesticide use, poor breeding practices and disease. European honeybees aren’t native to the United States; they were brought from Europe in the 1600s. Beekeepers have been working to protect their charges from the many perils of the modern world. The insects are sensitive to the environment and Ammon explained that since most hives are located near farm fields it is critical to have a plan to protect them when pesticides are applied to the neighboring fields.

Modern agriculture is having an impact on honeybees and all pollinators. Modern crop fields are well groomed without buffer zones of weeds and wildflowers and farmers often clear trees from the edges of their fields all creating a loss of honeybee food and habitat. Pesticides and fungicides are regularly applied to crops and the pests they protect against also can damage. Ammon shared ideas for protecting the hive like boarding the hive entrance. Bees are ok with being confined for a short period, up to two days but Ammon cautioned the need for temperature control and water.