Burnt Tree Grange addresses world bee crisis

“Our bee situation is a crisis,” said Burnt Tree Grange President Don Gerhart while opening the organization’s July 26 meeting. “ We need to make everyone aware of this situation and take steps to fix it before the way we eat is destroyed.”
The world’s most efficient pollinators are facing a growing crisis. Honeybees all around the globe are suffering from widespread pesticide usage, loss of habitat and increases in GMO crops. The Burnt Tree Grange educated members and guests last week with a discussion about the impact of agriculture on honeybees and other pollinators led by master beekeeper Shirley Ammon of Haywood. Ammon and her husband Ralph operated Haywood Honey until 2018, when they stopped keeping bees because of repeated bear damage to their apiary. Ammon comes from a family of beekeepers. Her mother, sister and nieces and nephews all have kept hives.
Ammon explained to the group the importance of pollinators, not just honeybees but bumblebees, yellow jackets and other insects too. Many of the fruits and vegetables we eat require pollinators. A flyer passed around the grange hall showed a picnic without pollinators; a clear way to show all the foods potentially impacted by honeybee losses; a blackberry pie without blackberries, kabobs without onions, peppers and tomatoes, no guacamole, salsa or watermelon and fruit salad comprised of banana and pineapple. The flyer explained one third of the foods we eat are pollinated by honey bees.
Honeybees have been dying at alarming rates over the past few years and colony collapse has been blamed on Varola mites, pesticide use, poor breeding practices and disease. European honeybees aren’t native to the United States; they were brought from Europe in the 1600s. Beekeepers have been working to protect their charges from the many perils of the modern world. The insects are sensitive to the environment and Ammon explained that since most hives are located near farm fields it is critical to have a plan to protect them when pesticides are applied to the neighboring fields.
Modern agriculture is having an impact on honeybees and all pollinators. Modern crop fields are well groomed without buffer zones of weeds and wildflowers and farmers often clear trees from the edges of their fields all creating a loss of honeybee food and habitat. Pesticides and fungicides are regularly applied to crops and the pests they protect against also can damage. Ammon shared ideas for protecting the hive like boarding the hive entrance. Bees are ok with being confined for a short period, up to two days but Ammon cautioned the need for temperature control and water.
Pest control also has been impacting bees and all pollinator insects. The chemicals used to kill invasive insects don’t distinguish between good and bad and wipe out bees that aren’t protected. The increase in GMO crops also impacting the pollinator population. When crops are genetically modified to be resistant to harmful insects like army worms or corn borers theyalso are less appealing or even harmful to bees.
Ammon also cited commercial bee breeding as a cause for hive and bee losses. She explained that many of the commercially raised bees haven’t adapted to the environment and are fragile when exposed to the perils of living around farms.
“If a beekeeper can get a queen from a hive that has been living in the wild they are usually stronger and more resistant to what is out there,” said Ammon. “The most susceptible to parasites or environmental factors don’t survive to reproduce so you get the strongest of the genes into your hives that way. One of my most productive hives had a queen captured from a tree at a vineyard. Commercial breeders select for temperament more than viability.”
Ammon urged the group to think about their impact on the situation and suggested ways each person could have an impact including keeping pollinator friendly plants, supporting responsible producers and rejecting foods made with GMO crops.
Ironically, Ammon’s own hives were destroyed not by pests or pesticide. Bears pushed out of the Shenandoah National Park by wildfires found and destroyed her hives.
“The key is awareness,” added Gerhart. “So many people aren’t aware of how important bees are and how they are hurting them. It is an important topic that we need to talk about.”