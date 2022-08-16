Billy Mitchell field unveiled

Dozens attended a ceremony Saturday afternoon to unveil the Billy Mitchell Baseball Field at Booster Park.

The name change was approved by school board members last fall after the idea was introduced by Roger “Red” Jenkins. Jenkins said the name change would be a great way to honor Mitchell for all he has done for the community.

Mitchell, who is in his early nineties, is a Madison native with a long history in baseball. He played AAA ball with the Detroit Tigers before an injury ended his professional career. He then came home and served as Madison County High School’s baseball coach for many years. He was also a principal, a math teacher and coached numerous other sports. Mitchell was front and center at Saturday’s ceremony as his fellow coaches, players and friends honored him.

Tom Butterworth who once served as the junior varsity baseball coach said Mitchell simply cares.

“He cares to do things right,” Butterworth said. “He spent countless hours on this field, in the gym and in the classroom to help kids get better.”

Joe Daniel said Mitchell has been successful in everything he does—singing in the choir, playing baseball, coaching, teaching and in his marriage. Daniel said thousands of students have benefitted from Mitchell’s good sense and even more will remember him when they visit the baseball field.

“You will be remembered in perpetuity by the parents and students who come here for the next 100 years,” Daniel said. “I had the good fortune to be your student and on teams you coached. [You] had an impact on my life. As my granddaughter would say, you are the bestest.”

Jenkins said those in attendance were indicative of the many lives Mitchell impacted. Attendees ranged from the young to the old, he said.

“You made things better,” Jenkins said.

Former football coach Eddie Dean, whose name is on the football field at Booster Park, said it’s a great honor to share the facility with Mitchell.

Mitchell said he couldn’t articulate how it felt to share Booster Park with Dean.

“I don’t know how I feel when I see my name down there by the best football coach we ever had,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell estimated that over his decades of coaching and teaching, he encountered thousands of players and students.

“I saw the faces of about 12,000 children from preschool to seniors and graduates,” he said. “They are mothers and grandmothers. I can’t believe it. I never thought about it.”

Mitchell said everyone is a teacher. He encouraged kindness, honesty, forgiveness, giving your best and being happy despite what anyone else may say.

“In the end, its between you and the good Lord,” he said. “It was never between you and them anyway.”

The sign at the field was made possible through donations from several local businesses and community members including the Madison County High School Class of 1967. In addition to the sign, $750 was donated to Madison Parks and Recreation to help pay the fees to play sports for children who can’t afford it and $250 was donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a favorite of Mitchell.