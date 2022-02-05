Beloved Madison vet crosses the rainbow bridge

Well-known Madison County veterinarian Dr. F.M. “Matt” Graves passed away last month.

Graves, a lifelong Madisonian, grew up on a farm in Syria. It was there that he had his first encounters with animals—milking cows and raising untended lambs in the kitchen during the cooler months. Those experiences led to his future career as a veterinarian.

“When I was 6 or 8, we raised sheep and we were feeding them in a barn up behind Syria Mercantile,” he recalled in an Orange County Review article, explaining that a pregnant ewe couldn’t successfully deliver her lamb, whose head was swollen triple the normal size because of the difficulties. “Daddy couldn’t get the lamb out, so he cut off its head, pushed the rest of the body back into the sheep to get it out and saved the sheep. It was the right thing to do. If he hadn’t, he’d have lost the sheep. That’s when I knew I wanted to be a veterinarian.”

But it wasn’t straight from classes at the Criglersville School to veterinary school. First, Graves enlisted.

He signed up for the United States Air Force and after basic training, was assigned as a ball turret gunner on a B-17—encased in the glass dome protruding from the hull of the plane. He and his crew flew practice missions along the east coast, but never left the country. He served until 1946 and upon getting out, put his G.I. Bill to work.

Graves attended Virginia Tech before pursuing veterinary school at Texas A&M, one of only a handful of universities offering the program at the time. He officially became a practicing vet in 1955 and built his Main Street clinic more than 10 years later.

At the time, Graves was the only vet in Madison and one of only a handful in the surrounding area. According to a Richmond Times-Dispatch article, he was sometimes paid in baskets of produce or plates of cookies. He always answered the call at all hours of the day and night.

“If you enjoy what you’re doing, it’s not work,” he said to the reporter. “We haven’t really gotten to the point that it’s that much work.” He was 85 at the time. He retired two years later, trading the veterinary office for his farm on Dec. 31, 2013. He was a member of both Virginia Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

In addition to his veterinary practice, Graves loved horses. He was immensely proud of successfully completing the Old Dominion Endurance Ride—a 100-mile, 24-hour trek on horseback with his beloved Quarter horse Frank Dobie. A picture of Dobie hung on the wall of Graves’ room at Dogwood Village Senior Living.

Graves passed away Saturday, Jan. 22 at the age of 95.