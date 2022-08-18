Annual Madison 4-Miler returns

Madison County’s signature road race is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:45 a.m. The four-mile run to benefit local charities will start at the Hebron Lutheran Church and the out and back course continues down the bucolic countryside along Hebron Church Road. This is the 12th year for the event which is designed for local residents as a warm-up for the Charlottesville Women’s 4-Miler.

The annual MAD 4-Miler began as a practice run for local women running the Charlottesville Women’s’ 4-Miler, the largest and longest running all-women’s event in central Virginia. Founded by the Lorenzoni family, the owners of Ragged Mountain Running Shop in 1983 as a way to fundraise for breast cancer research and treatment, the race has raised more than $4.25 million for the UVA Breast Care Program to help provide access to screenings, increase research and improve patient’s experiences throughout treatment. The MAD 4-Miler also donates a portion to the UVA Breast Care Program, but has the key difference that it is open to men, too.

Organizer Cathy McGhee is excited about this year’s event and hopeful that it will garner community support and have pre-pandemic attendance.

“Last year we had a light turnout,” said McGhee. “With COVID we weren’t sure that we would be able to hold it until the last minute. This is really our first post-pandemic event.”

This year’s race has quite a bit of sponsorship. Local merchant Plow and Hearth has donated door prizes and UVA Imaging has also contributed to the event which will benefit both the UVA Breast Care Program and the Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA).

According to Valerie Miller, the MAD Run adapted to include local men who were interested in participating as a way to support their mothers, wives and daughters affected by breast cancer. While they couldn’t participate in the Charlottesville event they could participate in the Madison one.

The family-friendly community event is open to runners and walkers of all ages. The MAD 4-Miler is open to all and online registration is $25 and available until Thursday, Aug. 25. There will be on-site registration on the day of the race from 6:30 - 7:30 a.m. The kids’ MAD Dash, a quarter mile sprint for children 10 and under, is free.

For more information about the event, or to register, visit www.madrun4miler.com.