Yarn to perform Friday at Music in the Park

Four-time Grammy nominated roots band, Yarn, will take the stage Friday at Hoover Ridge.

The concert is the latest in Madison County Parks and Recreation’s Music in the Park concert series. The event is sponsored by Plow and Hearth; Nest Realty; L & D Coates Plumbing; Artale Properties; Artale Bookkeeping; Weaver Works; and State Farm Billy Hale.

In addition to being nominated for a Grammy four times, Yarn has garnered nods from the Americana Music Association, placed top five on both Radio and Records and the AMA album charts, and garnered airplay on numerous mediums including the Rolling Stone “Download of the Day.” The four-member band is led by vocalist and guitarist Blake Christiana.

Friday’s concert will be held 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and children under the age of 16 are free. The Music in the Park summer pass is accepted at this event. There will be food, beer, hard cider, wine and spiked seltzers available for purchase. Peppers Grill food truck will be on site. All proceeds will benefit the park’s playground project. Bring blankets and chairs; no coolers or pets.