The annual Wool and Wine Festival returns to Hoover Ridge Saturday.

Started in 2017, the one-day event features sheepdog trials, wine tastings, live music and vendors. The sheepdog trials, which take place both Saturday and Sunday, have been occurring at Hoover Ridge since 2015 with the wine festival joining the event years later. Dozens of competitors from all over bring their dogs to the trials, herding sheep through the football field area of the park. The trials will begin at 8 a.m.

This year, the wine festival, held Saturday only, will showcase Prince Michel Vineyards, Blue Quartz Winery and Revalation Vineyards, along with several local vendors. Cap ‘n Corbin’s Seafood will also be on-site. Tastings will be available from each wine tent, with pay by the glass and bottles also available for purchase. Attendees can also opt to purchase a keepsake wine glass. There are also special add-on activities including a candle making class and wine bottle painting station. Children can enjoy a supervised area with activities and a bounce house. Isabel Bailey will provide live music 1-4 p.m.

The festival area will open 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with wine tasting 12-4:30 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Pop-up, anchored tents are permitted as well as chairs, blankets and tables. No outside food or drinks. Pets are not permitted. Guests wishing to taste or purchase wine must be over 21 and show a valid ID. These guests must have their wristband while in the festival area.

Tickets are $20 which include wine tasting. Guests under the age of 18 are free and adult general admission tickets, which do not include wine tastings or the ability to purchase wine, are $5. Picnic tables can be reserved for $10 and fit up to six guests. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hoover Ridge Outdoor Recreation Center project. For answers to questions, contact Lindsay Von Herbulis at lindsay.mcparksrec@gmail.com.