What's new at the Madison County Library?

First, the older news: we continue to offer wi-fi 24/7 outside and inside, as well, during our business hours. Don’t forget that you can download free books and audiobooks onto your device with your library card. We also have COVID kits available, so please call us if you are in need. We will notarize your documents between 2 and 4 p.m. on weekdays. We are gearing up for the FOL Lawn Sale Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; the rain date is Oct. 15. Come shop for treasures and/or donate $15 for a table and sell your own goods. Call us at (540) 948-4720 for more details. Please note that the library will be closed Oct. 10-15, Monday through Saturday, to move lots of books since we purchased some new shelving to make room for our expanding collections.

Now, here’s the latest news: We are so excited to share our lineup of new programs for the fall! We have programs for all ages. Our preschool story hour will resume Wednesday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. We’ve got some great read alouds and craft activities planned for each week at the library. Seville and Honey, our very popular therapy dogs, are coming back to listen to your child read each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. starting Sept. 10 for PAWS for Reading. Starting Sept. 13, the librarians will visit the Madison Learning Center on Tuesdays each week and share Book Fun with the 3 year olds.

Here are some additional programs that are on our fall calendar!

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4-5 p.m. Toni Browning from RRCS will present on choosing Medicare and prescription plans

Saturday, Oct. 1, 1-2 p.m. The Bright Star Theatre will present the play, “The Tell-Tale Tales of Edgar Allan Poe” (recommended for ages 10 through adult)

Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Greg Lohr from Lohr & Company will present, “How Tax Planning Changes Through the Four Stages of Retirement”

We have other terrific programs in the works, too, with dates to come. Please check our website and Facebook page for updates. The public is invited to attend all presentations, and there is no need to reserve a spot!

Here are some of our latest book acquisitions:

“Babysitter,” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Girl, Forgotten,” by Karin Slaughter

“The Hunt,” by Faye Kellerman

“The Ninth Month,” By James Patterson

We have also added many DVDs and BluRays that may be checked out including Fantasia, Frozen, The Shack, Bad Boys and many more!

The Madison County Library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 402 N. Main Street, Madison. For more information, call 948-4720.