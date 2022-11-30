Tree lighting, parade Friday

Up first is the annual tree lighting in front of the War Memorial Building. The tree will be lit Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:45 p.m. Cocoa and cookies will be provided by Mountain View. The parade will follow. After the parade, enjoy a walk through nativity at Beth Car Baptist Church.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, the Madison County Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host the annual Merry Madison event. The event encourages customers to shop local businesses and earn a chance to win. Customers 21 and older who shop at participating businesses and present the Merry Madison flier or an electronic copy are entered to win a grand prize drawing valued at more than $2,000 including a free night stay at Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges. Customers can enter at as many participating businesses as they wish to increase chances of winning. Participating businesses include the Madison Arts Exchange; DuCard Vineyards; Clore Furniture; Plow & Hearth; Cake Krums; Emy Lou’s Boutique; The Little Country Store; Yoder’s Country Market; Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges; Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery; Revalation Vineyards; Possum’s Store; Madison Drug Co.; Greenscapes and Go Buck Natural; Three Springs Farm; Southern Grace; She-She on Main; Bald Top Brewing; Lam Bros.; and Blue Quartz Winery. More information and a copy of the flier can be found at madisonva.com.