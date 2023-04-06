Something new is blooming at DuCard Vineyards.

The Etlan winery has pick-your-own tulips sprouting up. The 20,000 tulips in seven varieties are new this year, planted on the back lawn outside of the tasting room in the forefront of the Shenandoah National Park. Owner Scott Elliff said the splash of color adds to the natural beauty of the winery’s location.

“We had an ‘in’ with a Dutchman who knows all about tulips so that helped us get started,” he said. “Truth is, we just thought it would be fun and beautiful so why not?

“Tulips give customers another aspect to love about DuCard,” Elliff added. “While you’re sampling our wines, you can stroll through the tulip field, pick a dozen to take home, get great pictures of the kids in their Sunday or Easter best and more.”

The tulips are just getting started with bloom having began about a week ago. Some, Elliff said, are in full bloom including yellow and purple, while others are just now coming out. Anyone wishing to pick tulips can do so for $15 per dozen. The winery supplies scissors and wrapping paper.

DuCard has many events coming this spring including a visit from the Easter bunny Sunday. An egg hunt will be held at 1 p.m. with live music from Nicholas Darden 2-5 p.m. Next Sunday is the chocolate and wine pairing ticketed event with master chocolatier Ann Czaja. An Earth Day event with Friends of the Rappahannock will be held April 22, 12-6 p.m. and there’s live music on the patio Friday nights and Sunday afternoons. For more information, to make reservations or to purchase tickets for the chocolate event, visit www.ducardvineyards.com.