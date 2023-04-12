To kick off National Park Week, Shenandoah will celebrate Junior Ranger Day on April 22, 2023. Kids of all ages are invited to become a Junior Ranger and participate in interactive, family friendly programs on this fee-free day.

Patio and exploratory programs will take place at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) at 11 a.m., and at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 52) at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. A park fire engine and a search and rescue vehicle will be on display at Byrd Visitor Center between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, visitors can participate in self-guided scavenger hunts at both visitor centers. Additional program information can be found through the special events page and calendar available at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/event-details.htm?id=FB C55EC8-BC2F-5D69-45BC3AE34339EAA7. All programs are free. No reservations are needed.