PEC accepting photo contest submissions

Now through September 30, professional and amateur photographers alike are invited to submit their best images of the beautiful Virginia Piedmont in The Piedmont Environmental Council’s 11th Annual Photo Contest. All image submissions must be taken within Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties.

This year’s contest categories are: Beautiful Landscapes, and Native Plants and Wildlife, and Local Farms & Food. A Youth Category is for photographers 17 years old and younger; Youth Category entries can be of landscapes, streetscapes, wildlife, farms, waterways, or anything connected to the environment here in the Piedmont. Photographers can submit up to five images in each category.

“Few things tell the stories of the beauty of the Virginia Piedmont and the importance of protecting our open spaces, forests and farmlands, and wildlife habitat better than photographs taken from the point of view of the people who live and visit here. The images that local photographers submit into this contest each year help us connect people to this wonderful place in a way we couldn’t do on our own,” said Hugh Kenny, PEC’s multimedia communications specialist and contest coordinator.

PEC staff and guest judges will select finalists in each category in October. and then open up judging to the public to determine the winners. All finalists will receive a one-year PEC membership and have their work featured in PEC’s upcoming online and print publications. Winners in each adult category will receive a $75 gift certificate to a “Buy Fresh Buy Local” participating restaurant. The Youth Category winner will receive their choice of a $75 gift card for iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon.

For contest details and instructions, visit pecva.org/photocontest. For questions about the contest, photographers should contact Hugh Kenny at photos@pecva.org.

Last year's photo contest winners were:

• In the category of Beautiful Landscapes: Nick Palastro, of Springfield in Fairfax County, for “Glow Rime Glow.” Caption: “Rime ice at the summit of Mary's Rock glowing during a beautifully cold sunrise in Rappahannock County.”

• In the category of Native Plants and Wildlife: Matthew Huntley, of Fredericksburg, for “Short-Eared Owl Eye Contact.” Caption: “A Short-eared owl staring me down as it flew through a farm field while hunting. Farm in rural Fauquier County, outside Warrenton.”

• In the category of People and Places: Bill Shaw of Barboursville in Orange County, for “A Walk in the Garden.” Caption: “An early spring stroll in the garden of Montpelier, Orange County.”

• In the Youth Category: Margreta Grady of Warrenton in Fauquier County, for “Under My Wing. Caption: “Father swan flapping with cygnets floating below, Clifton Institute, Fauquier County.”