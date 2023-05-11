One of the BozArt Fine Art Collective artists will have their work on display at Revalation Vineyards through the end of June.

The BozArt Gallery opened in Charlottesville in 1995 as a cooperative gallery showcasing many artists of varying mediums over the years. In 2016 they transitioned to the BozART Fine Art Collective, allowing their artists to exhibit all across Central Virginia.

Joan Dreicer is one of the 23 talented artists in the Collective. Joan began painting in late 2012 and joined BozART roughly 5 years ago. With no previous formal training, she took to her peers and fellow artists and attended workshops and classes from local and internationally-known artists.

Joan has a passion for pastels and conveying emotions through her art. She loves the way the pastels lay on the paper and how the colors vibrate from one layer of application to another. In addition to BozART, Joan belongs to the Piedmont Pastelists in Charlottesville and is President and Workshop Chair of the Mid-Atlantic Pastel Society based in Richmond, VA. The pieces she is exhibiting are beautiful pastels from a variety of scenes she painted in Plein Air or photographed herself.

Joan says her goal is always to paint how light and shadow create beauty and she hopes that beauty comes through to those who see her work.

Joan Dreicer’s work will be on display and for sale in the tasting room through the end of June.

Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison. For more information, call (540) 407-1236, email info@revalationvineyards.com or visit www.revalationvineyards.com.