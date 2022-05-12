Madison Fair planning underway; Fundraiser Friday

By becca Pizmoht

Staff Writer

The Madison County Fair Association is making final preparations for the 2022 edition of the annual event. Country Pride County Wide is the theme for the 2022 Madison County Fair that will take place July 13-16. Along with finalizing plans and makes last minute adjustments to the schedule the fair board is also preparing for a fundraiser to help support the 2022 event. The Madison County Fair Association in conjunction with Madison County 4-H will hold a magic show and dinner at DuCard Vineyard on May 13.

Long time fair board member Essie Berry is enthusiastic about the event at DuCard. The evening event will feature a dinner of local food prepared by the Madison County 4-H, DuCard wines and a magic show with magician and illusionist Wes Iseli. Berry said she and Scott Eliff the owner of DuCard Vineyards have been working to collaborate on a fundraiser for the fair for some time. Eliff had supported several of the dinner theater productions in the past and was anxious to share his Etlan facility.

“We’ve been working on this for almost a year,” said Berry. “Scott has been very generous and we were able to find a date and entertainment that worked with the facility. We are hoping families will come out and help support us. We have already sold several tickets.”

Despite being at a winery, the event is family friendly. The locally based Iseli has been a popular performer at past fairs. Iseli is a full-time magician and illusionist and often relies on audience participation to help with tricks and illusions at his shows throughout the country.

Food will be prepared and served by the Madison County 4-H. The fair association and 4-H have a symbiotic relationship. Exhibiting their project and participating in the livestock auction at the fair often is the culmination of the 4-Hers year-long project. The Madison County 4-H directly benefits as the fundraiser helps the fair association with the costs of hiring judges, securing prizes and covering the expense of the livestock sale.

The Madison County Fair relies on fair admission and the board’s limited fundraisers to support and finance the annual event. Expenses include everything from entertainment acts, the carnival and premiums to port-a-john rentals. The fair association also has to play catch-up from the pandemic related cancellation of the 2020 fair and the limited options for fundraising in the pandemic.

“I think everyone is looking for something to do now,” said Berry. “We’re all looking to get together to socialize and have fun. This is a perfect way to do that and support the fair!”

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. DuCard Vineyard is located at 40 Gibson Hollow Lane in Etlan.

Tickets are $50 per person and include dinner and a glass of wine. Children ages 6- 10 are $25 each and children 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the show will go to support the Madison County Fair Association and Madison County 4-H. DuCard will also donate a percentage of the sales to both organizations as well. To order tickets call (540) 948-7073 or email madisoncountyfairva@gmail.com. There will some tickets available day of the event but reservations are recommended as seating will be limited.