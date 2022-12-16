Light show kicks off

On Saturday, Madison Parks and Recreation kicked off its annual light show with S’mores with Santa. Families gathered in Hoover Ridge Park to catch the show which features lights timed to various Christmas classics. Following the show, Santa appeared, chatting with those in attendance before individually meeting with children about their Christmas wishes. Children were then able to construct a s’more using the open fire. Saturday’s event marks the start of the light show. It will run each night through the end of the month. Pull in to Hoover Ridge and tune the radio to 88.7FM to enjoy the show.