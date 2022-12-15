Library hosts Christmas Carol reading

On Saturday, community members treated library guests to a reading of “A Christmas Carol.”

The Charles Dickens’ classic is a holiday staple, often read aloud during the Christmas season. It has also been adapted hundreds of times, with its theme of redemption by reflection appearing in cartoons, movies and television shows.

Saturday’s reading featured the entire novels as Dickens originally published it in 1843. Participating in the reading were library director Heather Schoenborn; library board member Steve Wagner; Heidi Sage; Madison County High School Librarian Charlotte Wood; library director Bonnie Utz; Madison County School Board Chairman Karen Allen; Piedmont Episcopal Church Music Director The Rev. Brad Jackson; library staff member Marcus Poisel; Madison Senior Center Administrator Shirley Workman; Preddy Funeral Home’s Bob Slaven; and Madison Presbyterian Church’s the Rev. Karen Allamon. The participants took turn reading sections of the novel to a packed audience.

The reading of “A Christmas Carol” was the feature of the library’s open house. Attendees enjoyed a variety of cookies after the reading. Donations were collected for the library.