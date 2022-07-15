Hoover Ridge to celebrate 20 years

The end of the month will be a busy one for Madison Parks and Recreation.

Up first is “Crawford & Power,” the next show in the Music in the Park series. The Virginia-based county duo will perform Saturday, July 23, 5-9 p.m. Madison native Stevie Swink will open the show. Tickets are $15 until July 17 before increasing to $20. Music in the Park summer passes are also accepted. Children under the age of 18 are free. Those who pre-order a ticket will receive a free Music in the Park koozie. Captain Corbin’s Seafood will cater and beer, wine and hard seltzers will be for sale. Children can enjoy a supervised activity area with a bounce house, crafts, games and more.

Music in the Park is sponsored in part by Plow & Hearth. The July show is the second in the 2022 series and will be followed up by “The Roadducks” Aug. 20. Proceeds benefit the park’s playground project.

On July 31, Madison Parks and Recreation will celebrate Hoover Ridge’s 20th anniversary from 2-6 p.m. with a presentation at the performing arts stage at 3 p.m. There will be plenty of activities put on by the youth sports programs and others. These include hamster ball; bounce houses; slip-n-slide; volleyball; wiffleball; disc golf and others. There will also be a Hoover Ridge Challenge for indivduals and families and all of the park’s amenities will be available for use. Live music will be on the stage and the renderings for the outdoor recreation center will be revealed for the first time.

“The idea of this event is to show off all the park has to offer, but also to get people excited about the future of Hoover Ridge,” Zach McLearen said.

The family-friendly anniversary celebration is free, but donations for the outdoor recreation center are appreciated.

For more information about all the events Madison Parks and Recreation has planned, visit https://www.hooverridge.com.