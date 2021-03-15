Graves Music Festival delayed due to pandemic

For the second consecutive year, Syria will be bluegrass-less this summer.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the 28th Graves Mountain Music Festival has been delayed for a second year. The 2020 festival was pushed to 2021 and now, the festival is slated to take place June 2-5, 2022.
“Our concerns are about the health of our festival goers and our own valley residents in rural Syria,” festival artistic director Mark Newton said. “That is foremost. Our musicians need to make music for us, but June of this year will be too soon. Patience until 2022 is our pathway here at Graves Mountain.”
Newton said all of the currently scheduled musicians, except for one, are confirmed for next year. He also said the festival will feature a new larger stage, new lighting and new sound rigs.
“Everything is in place to have an energizing three days in the Rose River Valley on the 1,100 acre farm,” Newton said.
Those who have purchased tickets, camping or lodging rooms either last year or this year are invited to hold on to them for 2022 or seek a refund.
The 2022 festival is a departure from the past. The line-up will include the roots and branches of bluegrass—country, singer-songwriter, contemporary American folk, old time, Gaelic, step dancing and contemporary rock Celtic. The festival will also feature workshops, events for children, nature walks, yoga, road bike trips, trail runs, mountain climbing, massages, trail rides and fishing lessons.
And while the festival is out for this year, smaller music events are planned at Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges throughout this year, all distanced, outside and with limited attendance.
“We are putting together a series of bluegrass picking weekends in the campground, outside and distanced,” Newton said. “Our picker friends will feed on smoky Graves Mountain BBQ, along with local beers, wines and talent. Additionally, we have our eye on doing a small festival get-together in August. We’ll see when the situation looks safe and what bands will want to join in. Last year we started regular Saturday afternoon concerts with local country and bluegrass bands. That series will be starting up again in April and, we sure do hope, able to keep going year-round.”
For more information, visit gravesmountainmusic.com.