Flowers are popping out all around Madison, and we enjoy them in their natural state. But sometimes we want to cut the blooms to enjoy indoors. Often, we need a little inspiration to show these blooms in their full glory. National Garden Week is the first full week of June, and this year, members of the Madison Garden Club will host floral designer David Pippin of Richmond to provide inspiration for arranging cut flowers.

On June 8, at 1 p.m., Mr. Pippin will demonstrate ways to use plant material from gardens, perhaps with a few purchased blooms, to create floral arrangements for homes, weekend rentals, churches, parties and other occasions. David grew up in Louisa County and graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Agricultural Education. He combines his love of horticulture and education by teaching floral design and practical horticulture at Reynolds Community College in Richmond and serving as floral designer for the Virginia Governor’s Mansion. He is an entertaining designer who enjoys interacting with his audience.

The presentation will take place at the event space at Madison Vines RV Resort just south of The Town of Madison, and the public is invited. The registration fee of $30 provides access to Mr. Pippin’s lively presentation, light refreshments and an opportunity to shop for cookies, bargain containers and books. Attendees will receive a ticket for a drawing to win one of the “David Pippin Designs”. Proceeds benefit the Madison Garden Club’s projects to beautify the community.

Space is limited, so register by June 1. Send a check payable to Madison Garden Club, Jeanne Bruton, treasurer, P.O. Box 139, Hood, VA 22723. For questions or more information contact Madison Garden Cub President and Event Chairman Judy Ann Fray at 948-4220 or ja.fray@verizon.net.