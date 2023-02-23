As part of its 50th anniversary season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present the classic thriller “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, opening Feb. 24 on the Mainstage.

“Wait” is set in New York City, 1967. A sinister gang of con men are about to meet their match. They have traced the location of a mysterious doll to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. The con men, through a cleverly constructed deception, convince Susy that the police have implicated Sam in a woman’s murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. With only the help of a young neighbor, Susy must unravel the dangerous charade, leading to a deadly game of cat and mouse where her only chance at survival is to bring the con men into her world of darkness.

This production is directed by Ken Wayne and stars a powerhouse ensemble cast including Kiri Gardner as Susy, Nick Hagy as Roat, Cole Edwards as Mike, Joey Wharton as Carlino, Graham Crouch as Sam, Kat Sullivan as Gloria, Nick Krecek and Patrolman 1, and Tim Carlson as Patrolman 2.

Rounding out the production staff are Michael Kneller as production stage manager, lead carpenter, and special effects designer; Wendy Novicoff as producer; Sara Conklin as assistant producer; Amy Goffman as costume designer; Jerry King as scenic designer; Meg Hoover and Hannah Vidaver as properties and set dressing designers; Steven Reid as lighting designer; David Hutchins as sound designer and engineer; Larry Friedland as fight choreographer; Sophia Schlicht and Adeline Sokolowski as assistant stage managers; Gary Warwick White and Devynn Thomas as production managers; Jennifer Phelps as theater office manager, and Edward Warwick White as marketing director.

“Wait Until Dark” opens Feb. 24 and runs weekends on the Mainstage through March 12. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, and all Friday tickets are $10.

“Wait Until Dark” contains adult situations and language, including drug references, frightening moments, violence, use of weapons, and moments of complete darkness. It is not recommended for audience members under 13 years of age. No children’s tickets will be sold to this production.

Patrons are highly-encouraged to review Four County’s current COVID-19 protocols prior to purchasing tickets. All information and current policies can be found by visiting http://fourcp.org/covid-19-and-four-county-players/

Four County Players is Central Virginia’s longest-running community theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 832-5355, visit www.fourcp.org or Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.