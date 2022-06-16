Four County celebrating 50th anniversary

The Four County Players are about to kick off their 50th season of community theater with a live production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”

The Central Virginia nonprofit has been in operation since 1973, giving it the distinction of being the longest continuously operating local theater in the region. The theater provides the area with a wide range of theatrical productions from comedies to musicals.

According to Edward Warwick, Four County Players’ Vice President and Director of Marketing, the 2022-2023 season will be marked by a full season of live productions—the first since 2019.

Warwick said Four County Players’ six scheduled productions share a common thread—the theme of finding community. Warwick believes that the theme is appropriate to celebrate the 50th season for the community-based troupe.

“We’re really excited to be back with live productions,” said Warwick. “The past couple years have been difficult, first being completely shut down with COVID, then we transitioned to virtual productions. Now, we are able to start to go back to the pre-pandemic way of life and it makes the start of this season extra-special.”

All six scheduled shows feature characters looking to find their place in the world. From Rosalind in “As You Like It” pushing the norms of the day’s gender roles, to the characters in “The Glass Menagerie” trying to sort their family dynamics to Buddy the Elf trying to find why he doesn’t fit in; the characters are all looking to find where they belong. The search for community is an homage to the founders of Four County Players, Bill Thomas and Lillian Morse, who in searching for a way to promote amateur theater in their neighborhood created their own theater community.

The first production of the 2022-2023 season is “As You Like It.” The classic Shakespearean comedy will run from July 15-30 at the Barboursville Ruins. The historic ruins on the Barboursville Vineyards property are the remains of Virginia Governor James Barbour brick mansion that was destroyed by fire in 1884. The historic site was the outdoor stage for Four County Players’ summer Shakespeare series from 1990 until 2006, when it was deemed to be too dangerous because of the ruins’ worsening condition. Warwick is particularly enthusiastic about the return to the venue and the partnership with Barboursville Vineyards.

“There’s no better way to start our anniversary season than with a return to Shakespeare at the Ruins,” said Warwick. “This is the quintessential Barboursville experience—summer, the winery and the stark backdrop of the ruins for a Shakespearean comedy. It was an experience that defined Four County Players for over a decade and a great way to start our 50th season.”

Each season, Four County Players presents four or five mainstage shows. This year, “Elf the Musical,” “Wait Until Dark” and Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will play on the mainstage and “The Glass Menagerie” and “Spring Break” will play in the Cellar, the lower-level theater for smaller productions.

The nonprofit also is planning a variety of classes and camps for the upcoming season. Four County Players’ mission statement is to encourage participation in the arts in the Central Virginia community by providing opportunities for performers, designers and audiences to engage in quality theatrical productions and educational offerings. Two summer camps for youth are being offered this year, the first, for ages 5-13, offers basic theater arts skills training and the second, a more intensive session for ages 9-15, concentrates on casting, rehearsing and performing a short play. Other classes for adults and older teens are offered in improvisation, storytelling and musical theater.

Tickets for upcoming shows are available online and through the box office which is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the Four County Players or their programs and courses go to their website fourcp.org or call (540) 832-5355.