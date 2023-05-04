The Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle will celebrate 20 years Sunday with an exhibition and sale.

“Evolve” will be held May 7 at the Firnew Farm Barn Gallery in Hood. For 20 years, the Firnew artists have kept the spirit alive as they continued to evolve. The exhibition is a testament to their creativity, curiosity and artistic exploration throughout the years. During the pandemic, the artists held together to paint, draw and photograph outdoors. What sets them apart is the diversity of the styles they work in—painting in watercolor, oil and acrylic or using drip, brush or palette knife to execute their expressions, and photographers shooting in film, digital or wetplate, or fiber artists, potters and jewelers who create masterful pieces that enchant and delight.

The singular element that unites them is their “being present at the scene.” Perhaps, secondly, is a return to the foundation of their artforms. Trish Crowe grinds pigments to create watercolors; John Berry started in film, then moved to digital and is now firmly ensconced in wetplate. He created an 11x14 wetplate, the lens came from Germany and the silver tank from Maine and using fellow artist Barb Wallace’s 100-year-old glass from a greenhouse in England he creates his final images.

“I prefer to do it by hand for one simple reason,” Berry said, quoting Freeman Vines. “It takes all the glory out of what you’re doing when you’re using a lot of modern tools.”

Firnew’s creativity, community, collaboration and compassion have seen numerous artists through its door, garnered many awards for their artwork, spear-headed scholarship awards and judged Greene and Madison school art shows. A five-year collaboration with the Virginia Master Naturalists and the University of Virginia’s Poison Control Center fueled two exhibitions—”The Socrates Project” in 2019 and “The Cleopatra Project” in 2022.

“Evolve” will be held May 7, 1-5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Families with children are welcome. Enjoy the art, farm and the animals. The Salsa Street Grill Food Truck will be on-site. Local musician Steve Giles will provide music in the silo, 3-5 p.m. The exhibition will feature more than 60 original art pieces by 33 artists. The art and artist catalog is available for viewing at https://www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits.

For more information about the artists’ circle, visit http://www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com.