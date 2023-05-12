Book World meets Wine World, a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County, will be held on Friday, June 2, 4 p.m. until sunset at Revalation Vineyards. The featured book will be "D-Day and Beyond."

Julie Phend has always been a lover of everything books and not just for her own enjoyment, but also with a purpose to educate. Teaching language arts in Central Virginia, she has had the opportunity to hear many stories, some leaving a lasting impact. One class visit in particular sparked Julie’s writing. The guest, Stanley Edwards, Jr., a WWII C47 pilot, is the main character in Julie’s book, "D-Day and Beyond." It recounts Stanley’s experience on D-Day when his plane was shot down.

Books will be available for sale and signing. Meet and greet the author and stay for a reading and presentation. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for purchase. Reservations are not required to attend this event. Ten percent of sales from the tasting room on June 2 will be donated to the Literacy Council. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd., Madison, VA, 22727.