The Boys & Girls Club of Madison is hosting its first Dancing for the Stars event later this month. The event will feature three local couples – Tracey and Matt Gardner, Peggy and Peter Rice, and Amanda and Ed Scott – who will perform a choreographed ballroom routine for a live audience. A special performance from five members of the Boys & Girls Club of Madison will accompany the dancers.

Dancers will have two chances to win accolades in this spirited competition. The Mirror Ball Trophy will be awarded to the dancing couple that scores the highest marks from the panel of special guest judges, including Nannette Crowdus, Anna Graham, Mike Mallory, and Cindy Taylor.

The People’s Choice Award will be awarded to the dancing couple that receives the most votes. Fans of the dancers can help their favorite couple get a head start and support the Boys & Girls Club by voting early. Every dollar contributed toward a couple counts as one vote, and all funds will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Madison. Cast a vote by visiting https://madisonstars.givesmart.com. Votes are $1.

“We’re so excited for our local celebrity couples to dance for our stars – the Club kids!” says Katy Cashman, chair of the Dancing for the Stars committee. “I’d like to thank our entire committee and community partners for bringing this fun event to life, and the dancers for dedicating so much time and energy into their routines. I’ve had some sneak peeks of rehearsals and I can’t wait for everyone to see their full performances soon!”

Adam Mehring with Smooth Sailing Ballroom is coaching the teams and choreographing their unique routine. Adam has over 12 years of experience with professional ballroom dance instruction.Choreographing the Club kids’ performance is Geri Carlson Sauls, who has taught dance for over 30 years and supports many local musical theatre productions.

“This event is going to be magnificent. Please be sure to cast your votes!” says Geri Ficarra, president of Boys & Girls Club of Madison. “Every dollar raised from this event will support year-round youth development programs at the Club. These funds also help the Club to be affordable for families by keeping our membership fees at only $75 to $150 for the entire year.”

Featuring Master of Ceremonies Bill Price, Dancing for the Stars is at Early Mountain Vineyards on Friday, March 24 at 6:00pm. It is a ticketed event. To purchase tickets while they last, please visit the link mentioned above. One does not need to attend the event in order to vote for a dancing couple.

Located on the campus of Waverly Yowell Elementary School, Boys & Girls Club of Madison opened in 2008 and is affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, with a mission “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, caring citizens.” Serving youth ages 5-18, the Club provides programs focused on promoting academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.