Crescere to host local fundraising event

Crescere Farm is hosting a fundraiser for Madison County first responders Sept. 25. The fundraising festival will run from 4-9 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, The Madison County Rescue Squad and the Madison County Volunteer Fire Department. The event will run rain or shine at Crescere Farm 2423 S.Blue Ridge Turnpike, Rochelle.

Farm owner and event organizer Barbara Miller has planned for a variety of events to take place at the 762 acre property. Miller has activities for the whole family; everything from bounce houses for the kids to self defense classes for women in addition to live music and food and adult beverage vendors.

For Miller, the fundraising festival idea came about as a way to introduce the property and give back to the community. Crescere and Miller’s long term vision for the property has been the subject of controversy with some local residents objecting to the potential noise and traffic that could come along with a large resort. The fundraiser will be the first large event at the property.