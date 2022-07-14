County pride at the fair

A Madison County summer tradition returned Wednesday when the 2022 Madison County Fair came to town. The annual Firemans’ parade marching through downtown Madison kicked off the four-day family-friendly event.

This year’s event with the theme “Country Pride County Wide” features a variety of competitions, concerts and entertainment acts, some new to the Madison County Fair, like the Art Mobile and many old favorites like the demolition derby, cowboy circus and the 4-H livestock shows.

Essie Berry, vice chairman of the fair board, is particularly excited about this year’s fair.

“It’s great to be back to our pre-pandemic normal,” said Berry. “It takes nearly a year to plan the fair and for nearly two years everything was uncertain. This year we were able to have things organized much earlier.”

After the parade, gates opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Fairgoers were able to watch the 4-H goat and swine shows, listen to the music of the Dark Hollow Band and visit the Cowboy Circus or Art Mobile before watching the Pie-a-Person Scholarship fundraiser with Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday features the beef and dairy beef shows in the livestock barns, a pedal tractor pull and power wheels derby on the track, the music of Freedom Worship and the Pie-a-Person Scholarship Fundraiser with Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry.

The 4-H livestock barn has the dairy show scheduled for Friday morning followed by the livestock auction Friday evening at 7 p.m. as well as a cornhole tournament and music from Austin Boggs and the modified and garden tractor pull on the track. The Pie-a-Person Scholarship Fundraiser featuring local large animal veterinarian Dr. Weakley Scott will be held in the livestock sale barn at 6:15 p.m.

4-H Youth Development Extension Agent Kelly Mallory is pleased with the number of livestock entries with 63 exhibitors and 186 entries. The fair is the year-end finale for most of the 4-Hers with livestock projects. The fair livestock show is their opportunity to show the months of preparation that have gone into market animal projects.

“The barn will be full this year,” said Mallory. “There are 48 goats, 45 swine, 37 sheep, 37 beef, 12 dairy beef and seven dairy entries as well as 20 in Saturday’s bucket baby show.”

Saturday’s events include the bucket baby show in the morning, a garden tractor pull and a cornhole tournament before the Third Dimension Skydivers open for the Demolition Derby on the track. The entertainment tent has Hurt Hollow Bluegrass Band and Keith Bryant.

The Home and Garden Building will be open all week and baked goods are back. With COVID restrictions fading, baked goods contests have come back to the Home and Garden building. Youth exhibitors with at least 12 entries receive a week long admission pass and a t-shirt.

The carnival opens Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Wristbands are available every day.

Berry is quick to add that the 2022 fair has something for everyone.

“If you want to see animals, listen to a concert, watch the demolition derby, we have all of it,” said Berry. “We really do have something for everyone and we are so grateful to our sponsors and volunteers for all they have done to make this fair reality.”

Admission to the 2022 fair is $5 per person Wed.-Fri. and $10 Saturday. Children 10 and under are admitted free of charge. Weekly passes are available through the Madison County Extension office for $20. Armbands for the carnival are $35 if purchased at the fair and $20 if purchased online.