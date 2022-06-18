How Charlottesville celebrated Juneteenth (copy)

The Charlottesville community, supercharged with delightful 80-ish degree weather, has been celebrating Juneteenth with outdoor events, conferences, parades and musical performances all through the week and into the weekend.

While many people have been celebrating Juneteenth this way for years, there’s a big difference now. It’s the first time the holiday is a national holiday.

Juneteenth celebrates the arrival of federal troops into Texas on June 19, 1865, to announce that enslaved people were free. Because the official date falls on a weekend, the federal government will observe Juneteenth on Monday.

While Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, about four million enslaved people still labored on plantations and in homes in the South. It was not until Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox on April 9, 1865, that federal troops began marching through the Southern states and freeing thousands of enslaved people.

Texas, the westernmost state in the Confederacy, was the last state to hear the news about the end of slavery.

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas and issued General Order Number 3, announcing the emancipation of slaves in Texas.

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer,” the order read.

Upon hearing the news, many were shocked, astonished — and overwhelmed with joy. Juneteenth celebrations, which typically were family, community and church celebrations, sprang up to celebrate, but also to reflect. Families and friends share stories and food, often cooking out. Elders are often asked to tell their stories.

President of Albemarle-Charlottesville National Association For The Advancement of Colored People Janette B. Martin said that she is glad that it was recognized as a holiday because it should be, but that she does not know if “we will get to the point that you think of it in terms of as we do the Fourth of July. It’s just an important day to us.”

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted several events starting Friday. The annual Honoring of Ancestors took place in the Jefferson School Auditorium, where community members performed presentations of ancestors with poetic readings and songs.

For Andrea Douglas, the executive director of the center, Juneteenth is more than anything a way for people to come together and recognize the work that others have done “in order to maintain our freedoms, to maintain that space where Black people can actually enjoy all of the freedoms that were promised in the Declaration of Independence—that were promised in the Bill of Rights which Black people have fought for.”

For many, the celebrating and remembering of stories started more than a week ago. On June 11, the Highland Council of Descendant Advisors hosted a gathering with descendants’ communities and individuals whose ancestors were enslaved in Central Virginia. Guests were greeted with music, refreshments and stories.

Saturday was reserved for the Juneteenth Parade that started at Rose Hill Drive and ended in front of the center. Along with the parade, over 30 Black businesses and organizations had displayed promotional tables.

Also on Saturday, live music, food trucks, a skate park and a bar were part of the Sun Fest, a collaboration of DESSO Foundation, K1 Events, the Vibe Fest team and De La Roll.

The goal of Sun Fest was to honor the day of freedom for African Americans and to create positive memories, organizers said. The funds were raised to support the DESSO Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports Jamaican families who cannot afford secondary education.

Also yesterday, Monticello held a conference called “Ascendant: The Power of Descendant Communities to Shape Our Stories, Places, and Future” that emphasized the importance of including descendants’ voices when portraying the history of the United States.

The event featured 22 speakers who were divided into six different panels. Musical performances from multiple musicians accompanied the ongoing conversations.

One of them reminded descendants of enslaved laborers that “Monticello belongs to you.”

“You are not a guest here,” said Justin Reid, the senior program officer at Virginia Humanities. “Monticello belongs to you and the staff who are here are responsible for stewarding this site on your behalf.”

Reid pointed out that in most advanced democracies after a conflict there is a sense of transitional justice where restitution and return of property are executed.

“In the United States we have never had a period of transitional justice and after emancipation, there was no return of property to the communities that were responsible for constructing and maintaining these places,” Reid said. “These are places that are connected to our families, but not just connected these are our ancestral home places.

It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that those who have the most important connection to these places are in decision-making roles and are able to help guide how these places are stewarded. So, this is a reclamation of cultural property that was never returned when it should have been immediately post-emancipation.”

Festivities continue today. Ting Pavilion will host a mini-festival that will feature Trombone Shorty to display the music history of New Orleans.

Charlottesville Players Guild will present the reading of Suzan Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” in the Jefferson Center’s auditorium.

