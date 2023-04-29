The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of the Dairy Market in the early morning hours on Friday.

“On April 28, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to a stabbing at the Dairy Market located on 946 Grady Ave.,” police said in a Friday statement.

Upon arrival, officers said they made contact with two men, ages 42 and 27, who had both sustained stab wounds that were characterized as “serious injuries.”

“It was determined that the incident occurred after a minor traffic accident,” the police department said in its statement.

The two men were transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, according to police.

Charlottesville police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress on Saturday that there was no new information to share at the time. More details should be available by Monday, he said.

Neither the owner of the Dairy Market property Stony Point Development Group nor the group that manages and operates the food hall Retro Hospitality immediately responded to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Saturday.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

“Detectives are currently following up on possible video and witness statements,” the department said in its statement.

Anyone with any information on this or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.