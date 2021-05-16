Young WMHS softball team falls to Skyline

“We’re definitely going to work on their strike zone and where balls and strikes are … and their bat speed needs to pick up,” Breeden said. “We have drills to help all those things. Their pitcher really didn’t scare us or anything—we just never really found the strike zone tonight … and we weren’t able to adjust to the pitches that were being thrown, but that’s more of a mental-type situation to get prepared for.”

In the top of the second, Hawks sophomore Olivia Lacombe hit a fly ball to center field and teammate Kiley McGuire’s third swing sent the ball towards second base, but the umpire imposed the infield fly rule and McGuire was called out when the second baseman dropped it. Lacombe tried to steal second but was tagged out, ending the half-inning. The bottom of the second was equally short, with junior Savannah Meade walking to first, senior Timberlee Eppard Hoffman out at first (taking Meade out as well) and sophomore Kara Baker-Jones striking out.