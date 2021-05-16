Young WMHS softball team falls to Skyline

The William Monroe High School Lady Dragons struggled to find their groove at Friday night’s softball game against Northwestern District rival Skyline High School. With two freshmen, four sophomores, four juniors and only two seniors on the team, these young athletes are just starting out on their high school sports careers—but head coach Tom Breeden has nothing but praise for their hard work so far this season.
“We had a bunch of opportunities during the game to make contact and took too many strikes,” Breeden said after the game. “Even though we gave up six runs, our defense actually played good. Our pitcher made a couple of mistakes in the middle of the plate—she’s a ninth-grader and against senior hitters, you normally have to pay for that when you throw it right down the middle … but we’re still young. It’s a positive season; they work together—a very good, young softball team. We’re taking our lumps right now, but their attitude is great.”
No one scored during the first three innings.
Dragon pitcher freshman Avery Shifflett struck out two Hawks and walked one to first base in the top of the first before Hawks junior Jillian Shannon’s third strike sent her two teammates on base back to the dugout. In the bottom of the first, Hawks pitcher sophomore Peyton Kaufman threw an equal number of balls and strikes to four Dragons, only one of whom made it to first on a walk.
“We’re definitely going to work on their strike zone and where balls and strikes are … and their bat speed needs to pick up,” Breeden said. “We have drills to help all those things. Their pitcher really didn’t scare us or anything—we just never really found the strike zone tonight … and we weren’t able to adjust to the pitches that were being thrown, but that’s more of a mental-type situation to get prepared for.”
In the top of the second, Hawks sophomore Olivia Lacombe hit a fly ball to center field and teammate Kiley McGuire’s third swing sent the ball towards second base, but the umpire imposed the infield fly rule and McGuire was called out when the second baseman dropped it. Lacombe tried to steal second but was tagged out, ending the half-inning. The bottom of the second was equally short, with junior Savannah Meade walking to first, senior Timberlee Eppard Hoffman out at first (taking Meade out as well) and sophomore Kara Baker-Jones striking out.
The top of the third saw a double-play with Hawks Madison Payne and Astoria Free tagged out at first and second bases, followed by a strike out for a short half. The bottom of the third for the Dragons was riddled with foul balls, with one even landing on the baseball field behind the home stands during their concurrent game. A strike out and a walk to first by sophomore Taylor Mallory were not enough for the Dragons to gain momentum, and Shifflett tried five times to hit a pitch and keep it in bounds before Mallory was tagged out stealing second. Woolford hit to center field, but was tagged out at first by the pitcher, ending the inning with the score still tied at zero.
In the top of the fourth inning, things really started heating up as senior Lexi Clatterbuck hit it out of the park, scoring two for the Hawks with the runner on first. Another great hit by Lacombe was caught by Woolford at third base, earning the Hawks two outs before a McGuire’s foul for intentional contact with the first baseman ended the half at 0-2, Hawks.
The bottom of the fourth was another flurry of balls and strikes with only one Dragon batter making it to first on a walk, and the Hawks maintained their lead through a largely inconsequential fifth inning.
In the top of the sixth, the Hawks once again put the pressure on as sophomore Ashton Spiker hit a triple. Two batters later, Spiker nearly made it home but Dragon junior Rachel Hill threw the ball home to tag her out, allowing Shifflett to make it to first. Another walk and a hit would earn Shifflett the Hawks’ third score of the night, bringing it to 0-3. Immediately following that run, McGuire hit a home run with runners on first and second, growing the lead to 0-6 for the Hawks.
The remainder of the game passed uneventfully, except for Clatterbuck taking a fly ball to the kneecap at second base in the bottom of the sixth and Spiker hitting a double in the top of the seventh. As the setting sun peeked out between the ridgeline and clouds, the bottom of the seventh ended with Dragon freshman Riley Rocha’s hit to right field, caught by Spiker to end the game.
“It’s been a rushed season,” Breeden said. “This is actually their fourth week of playing softball together, so they’re still gelling as a team. They play together great; they communicate very, very well with each other, and it’s just a matter of getting all the pieces of the puzzle together.”
The two senior members of the team were honored prior to the start of the game. Kaitlyn Napier and Hoffman were escorted onto the field with their parents, who brought balloons and flowers for the occasion.
“Napier has been kind of like a third—I have two kids, but like a third daughter,” Breeden said. “I challenge her a lot and we have our ups and downs; we fuss with each other a little bit as coach and player, but I’m really going to miss her next year. I’ve had her for four years—well, three and a pandemic year—but I’m really going to miss her. She tells you what’s on her mind… she tries to step into the senior role of being a leader on the team.”
As for Hoffman, Breeden said he didn’t really get the chance to get to know her last year as they only played two scrimmages before the pandemic ended the school year—and the spring sports season—early.
“Coming back for her senior year this year, I’ve gotten to know her—she’s a very responsible, reliable kid,” Breeden said. “She’s very quiet (but) she’s so responsible in the things she does and … does her job in a quiet way. I’ve been living in Greene County so long; I grew up with her mom.”