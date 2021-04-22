XC runners place at Districts

The William Monroe High School cross country teams headed to Central (Woodstock) High School to race the Northwestern District meet with goals set and gratefulness for spectators.

The temperature was 84 degrees and pollen filled the air, causing some breathing issues combined with the extreme heat. However, the Monroe racers always come with a positive attitude to expect the unexpected and race their best in all circumstances. For the first time in a few races, the harriers were on a dry course, and the team was familiar with the rolling hills around the corn fields.

The gun shot and off the boys went and Conrad Bruton was in the mix knowing he was expected to compete for the title. On his tail were a pack of teammates that knew they needed to step it up and race for the team. Bruton bantered with the top runners, taking the lead for a time, and the junior held his head high as he was overtaken for a third-place finish. Nathan Lindegren moved his way up the rolling course, nipping people away to finish ninth with steady Evan Young on his heels with a thirteenth-place finish. All-District Honors were won by Bruton, Lindegren and Young.