XC keeps up the pace: 3-meet recap

The athletes were covered with mud after their warm-up. Many chose to race in spikes, as the terrain necessitated the extra grip, especially on the uphill. The boys’ race was controlled by Charlottesville from the gun as they beat the Dragons handily 18-43. Bruton was a distant third to Reece McKee from Charlottesville. Monroe’s usual top 7 rounded the boys out.

The girls’ race, on the other hand, was a thriller. Junior Caroline Jaffe from Charlottesville took the lead from the gun, opening up a large lead on freshman Elli Pursel, who kept reeling her in to the base of the biggest hill on the course. Up the demanding slope, Pursel gritted her way past Jaffe to courageously take the lead. Not to be outdone, Jaffe found a second wind in the final stretch of the course to overtake Pursel for the victory—a great effort by both racers.

Not to be left out, senior “steady as she goes” Earle came in next, followed by rising star freshman Orange. CHS took the next four spots, making the already nail-biter of a race even more competitive. The Dragons took the next three spots Kilby, Hoffacker and Sutton, resulting in a one point difference with Monroe falling to Charlottesville 28-27 (low score wins).