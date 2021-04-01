XC keeps up the pace: 3-meet recap

Match 1
What a whirlwind for the William Monroe cross-country runners as they participated in three races in seven days. The first, following a long bus ride to George Mason High School, was filled with activity within the loops of a challenging forested course. The racers toed the line and were set off in waves, navigating through the fields to a wooded conservation area that had a mammoth hill that runners were forced to tackle twice.
The boys’ race started at the crack of the gun and off Conrad Bruton strided, duking it out for the lead with George Mason’s Colson Board. After exchanging the lead, it looked like Bruton was going to pull off the victory, but Bolton had another gear to shift into the last 200 meters and roared past for the victory. Rounding out Monroe’s top seven were Nathan Lindegren, Schuyler Nitzsche, Evan Young, Carlos Gomez, Brody Wilson and Logan Spencer.
The ladies’ race was equally competitive as Elli Pursel finished fourth overall, followed by Sarah Earle, Sydney Orange, Seanna Sutton, Olivia Hoffacker, Livia Kilby and Lillie Davis. Both teams defeated Skyline High School, but fell to George Mason and Warren high schools.
Match 2
Two days later, the runners were back on the bus to return to Nokesville Park, a course the team particularly enjoys due to a creek they get to run through during the first and last mile. The ladies started a few minutes ahead of the boys, putting all runners on the course simultaneously and giving the boys moving targets to try to run down.
The girls’ race was exciting, as Pursel stayed within striking distance of the lead pack of Brentsville girls to finish a strong second after running down the number two Brentsville girl over the last 400 meters. Strong and steady, Earle bulldozed her way through the pack finishing a strong second for the Dragons, followed by Orange.
Hoffacker also had a particularly exciting race. After losing her shoe at the 1.2-mile mark to a shoe-collecting mud hole, she continued to race semi-shod all the way to the tape. Sutton, Kilby and Davis rounded out the top 7 on this warm March day.
The boys had fun chasing the girls and Bruton was victorious with another blistering low-17 race, with Lindegren holding on to his No. 2 status after being challenged by teammates Young and Nitzsche. Gomez has been the No. 5 man all season followed by Wilson and a great race by Colin Lambert to crack into the top seven.
The boys beat Brentsville but the girls were defeated.
Match 3
Every race is an opportunity to challenge oneself, and that would be an understatement as the harriers took their shortest drive of the year to Grelen Nursery to race Orange and Charlottesville high schools and enjoy the majestic views through the tree-lined rows of the beautifully manicured grounds. The recent rain made for interesting traversing through the creeks and over the massive hills. This was definitely a slow course and difficult as, once again, no spectators were allowed, leaving the racers with support of coaches and course marshals only.
The athletes were covered with mud after their warm-up. Many chose to race in spikes, as the terrain necessitated the extra grip, especially on the uphill. The boys’ race was controlled by Charlottesville from the gun as they beat the Dragons handily 18-43. Bruton was a distant third to Reece McKee from Charlottesville. Monroe’s usual top 7 rounded the boys out.
The girls’ race, on the other hand, was a thriller. Junior Caroline Jaffe from Charlottesville took the lead from the gun, opening up a large lead on freshman Elli Pursel, who kept reeling her in to the base of the biggest hill on the course. Up the demanding slope, Pursel gritted her way past Jaffe to courageously take the lead. Not to be outdone, Jaffe found a second wind in the final stretch of the course to overtake Pursel for the victory—a great effort by both racers.
Not to be left out, senior “steady as she goes” Earle came in next, followed by rising star freshman Orange. CHS took the next four spots, making the already nail-biter of a race even more competitive. The Dragons took the next three spots Kilby, Hoffacker and Sutton, resulting in a one point difference with Monroe falling to Charlottesville 28-27 (low score wins).
At the end of every contest, one team is victorious and one is not. However, each runner, no matter their place, gains virtue by participation. These young athletes are learning one of life’s great lessons: that nothing worthwhile comes without effort and we must master ourselves as we participate in this great sport.