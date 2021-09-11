XC defeats Madison & Fluvanna

The William Monroe Cross Country Team has been training in full force during challenging weather conditions ranging from thunderstorms to heat interruptions at practices. The first meet of the season with Madison and Fluvanna was postponed due to extreme heat. An early-morning start at Central Woodstock on the 3-mile course on Saturday, Aug. 28, allowed the XC runners the opportunity to toe the line for the first race of the season with excitement in the air. At the sound of the gun, the ladies went off, led by Sydney Orange, who was the first Monroe racer to cross the line with a personal best of 22:07, followed by Elli Pursel, Livia Kilby, Eliah Dojack, Olivia Hoffacker, Seanna Sutton and Paige Hoffman to round out the top 7. The ladies placed 10th respectively.