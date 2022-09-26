On Saturday, September 10th , the Greene Hills Club held its ever popular annual One Day Mixed Member Guest Tournament. This two player event consisted of teams of either 2 males, 2 females, or 1 male and female. The Modified Stableford Point System was used for scoring where a Bogey was 1 point, Par, 2 points; Birdie, 4 points; and Eagle, 6 points. Both players were assigned a point quota based on subtracting their course handicap from 36. Each team’s score was kept on a plus or minus basis versus their combined quotas. Placing 1st with a triumphant +10 points was the team of Tim Woodson and Jimmy Wills while a two way tie for 2nd with a +6 were the teams of father and son, Gary and Scott Honaker and the team of Stevie Swink and Ralph Geabhart. Placing 4th was Sara Joyner and Luke Mitchell with a +5 while the team of John Batten and Kenny Gilbert placed 6th with a +4. Teresa and John Fishback placed 7th with a +3 while the teams of Steve Ripley and Chris Austin and Brad Gentry and Tyler Waugh and Austin Batten and Will Gregory all tied for 8th with a +2.
Woodson and Wills Dominate Greene Hills One Day Member Guest Tournament
- Mary Cave
