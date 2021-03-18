WMHS XC makes strong 1st showings

For the first time in 16 months, the William Monroe High School cross country runners laced up their racing shoes and toed the line filled with excited anticipation as they waited for the gun to signal the start of their first race of the season.
Runners set: bang! Off the harriers went through the Central (Woodstock) High School corn fields, traversing the groomed paths on a 60-degree March day. Each athlete was allowed two spectators, and the William Monroe families came out in full force to support their runners.
The boys team was led by junior Conrad Bruton, who took control of the race at the smoke of the gun, leading the pack the entire way while continuously opening up his lead to cruise to a 17:22 overall victory. Senior Carlos Gomez, sophomores Nathan Lindegren, Brody Wilson and Evan Young and freshmen Schuyler Nitzche and Gabriel Henkel rounded out the top seven varsity racers to propel the team to victory over Central and Warren County high schools.
The girls team was led by freshman Elli Pursel, who went out with the front pack, took the lead in the second mile and battled to the end for a strong second place in her debut varsity high school race with a time of 22:06. Senior Sarah Earle, sophomore Livia Kilby and freshmen Sydney Orange, Seanna Sutton, Lillian Davis and junior Olivia Hoffacker comprised the rest of the top seven strong runners that helped the team defeat Warren County—even as they fell by a meager 3 points to Central.
Saturday at Nokesville Park, the team was blessed with another 60-degree, low-humidity racing day at the “mini-district” race: a convocation of all seven district teams and a chance to show where Monroe stacked up with the competition. Unfortunately, no spectators were allowed, somewhat dampening the excitement and encouragement on the course.
Yet, William Monroe racers blazed through the trails, calf-deep streams, over hills, and through the woods for outstanding performances this early in the season and after so long a hiatus. The boys were again led by Bruton with a fiery 17:09 on the 5K course, followed by Lindegren, Nitzche, Young, Gomez, Wilson, Henkel, sophomore Colin Lambert and seniors Logan Spencer and Keegan Sutton to round out a second place finish for the meet.
The girls were again led by Pursel with an impressive 21:29 followed by Earle, Orange, Livia Kilby, Sutton, Hoffacker, Davis, and freshmen Paige Hoffman, Emma Prachar and Elizabeth Kilby to pull off a fourth place finish.
Cross country typically starts in autumn splendor with the robust colors of fallen leaves punctuating the emerald grass and crunching under the runners’ feet. Now runners look at barren trees with the opportunity of blooms and gratitude for the ability to train, run and race again with hope and gratefulness for a season to embrace.
The teams were next scheduled to race on Wednesday, March 17, at George Mason High School, after press time.