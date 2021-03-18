WMHS XC makes strong 1st showings

For the first time in 16 months, the William Monroe High School cross country runners laced up their racing shoes and toed the line filled with excited anticipation as they waited for the gun to signal the start of their first race of the season.

Runners set: bang! Off the harriers went through the Central (Woodstock) High School corn fields, traversing the groomed paths on a 60-degree March day. Each athlete was allowed two spectators, and the William Monroe families came out in full force to support their runners.

The boys team was led by junior Conrad Bruton, who took control of the race at the smoke of the gun, leading the pack the entire way while continuously opening up his lead to cruise to a 17:22 overall victory. Senior Carlos Gomez, sophomores Nathan Lindegren, Brody Wilson and Evan Young and freshmen Schuyler Nitzche and Gabriel Henkel rounded out the top seven varsity racers to propel the team to victory over Central and Warren County high schools.