WMHS XC boys to head to states

Some of William Monroe’s cross country runners will be headed to states this weekend.

The William Monroe cross country teams traveled to Culpeper on the crisp, cool Saturday morning after Friday’s deluge of rain. The three inches of rain on the course added to the challenge of racing.

The ladies’ race was first on the schedule, where performance had to be at its best to advance to the state meet as the top three teams and next five individuals exclusively from those teams proceed forward to the Nov. 13 state meet in Salem.

After warming up on the soggy course the girls toed the line, stern faced, with excitement and the nervousness of meeting expectations. The cannon boomed and the stampede began with a challenging hill within the first 400 meters to quickly get the lactic acid in the muscles. The girls knew they had to leave it all on the course if they were to have a shot of getting out of the Region.