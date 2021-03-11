WMHS volleyball team digs deep for successful season

WINNING TAKES GRIT
GRIT: The drive, stamina and fortitude to push through any challenge or obstacle until success is achieved. (written on the back of the warm-up shirts)
The last time the William Monroe High School varsity volleyball team stepped on the court was Nov. 7, 2019, for the region 3B semifinal game against Goochland High School. This was the first-ever showing for Monroe in the regional semifinals after defeating James Monroe for a first-ever regional quarterfinal win. Goochland defeated the Dragons in straight sets 16 months ago, but the ladies are ready to roar this season despite the pandemic.
With little practice time before storming the court, the Dragons took on three opponents last week—dispatching them all in 10 full sets. They beat Warren County on the road in straight sets on Monday, March 1: 25-12; 25-19; and 25-23. The write ups for the home matches are below.
“One word that we’re really focusing on this year is grit—in life and in school—especially in the situation that we’re being put in right now, we have to have a lot of grit,” said Monroe head coach Leah Wimmer. “They have to be pretty gritty in school because some are being thrown into the hybrid or fully virtual learning situation instead of being in school and having that structure every day. And going into practice, they have to be flexible in where they’re being put and they have to be flexible having to wear the mask and understanding that yes, they may be uncomfortable but ultimately it’s going to protect each other.”
Although not officially required, the team has decided to wear masks each game and each practice to help keep others safe, Wimmer said.
Volleyball normally begins in August, but due to the postponement of the season it began on March 1. Wimmer, who is in her fifth year coaching at William Monroe, said the team is excited to play.
“We weren’t sure what our season was going to be like and if we would even get to play,” she said. “They girls are really excited and they are treating every practice as if it could be their last. We’ve already had to have voluntary practices because of weather and every one of our varsity girls showed up. They want to learn and they want to improve. They want to be successful this year.”
Watching the team in its small pre-season, Wimmer said she’s proud of how they’re handling the transitions.
“Going into practice and seeing how excited the girls are and seeing how hungry they are is incredible,” said Wimmer, who also played volleyball while a student at William Monroe. “We have an amazing group of girls; they’re so mature and they’re so responsible. They ask so many questions and they really are taking ownership of their game and their team and that’s really cool to see.”
One big obstacle Wimmer said the team needed to get over was the separation of the team. The JV team doesn’t travel on the bus with varsity anymore or stay to watch their games. The team members cannot get together nor have team meals like they would normally do. The seats on the court are spread apart instead of being close together and the girls cannot hug each other to celebrate a play or even offer handshakes to the opposing team.
“In all the years I’ve been here—as a player and a coach—I’ve never been more proud to be part of a program,” Wimmer said. “We’ve always had good kids and we’ve always had a good coaching staff (but) realizing all the obstacles that we’re going through, it’s absolutely incredible. We have five coaches on staff and they’re all willing to help each other out. I’m just super proud.”
Wimmer said for the senior night— held March 2 prior to the first home game—team members gave up their tickets to be sure the families of the three seniors being honored were able to attend. Each player gets two tickets per home match.
“So, just seeing the progression of our program and seeing the values that the girls have and the respect they have for each other and selflessness and the servanthood that they have is just absolutely incredible,” she said.
The team’s next home match is Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
MARCH 2
The William Monroe Lady Dragons took an early lead in the first home volleyball game of the season March 2 against Brentsville District High School. The Brentsville Tigers failed to keep up during the first set, which ended at 25-18 Monroe. It was also senior night, and the three senior players excelled throughout the night—proud to be able to play for their parents in one of the first games of the year to allow a limited number of spectators in the stands.
Dragon senior Caitlin Shortridge distinguished herself early on as a setter, putting the ball in exactly the right spot for sophomore Ella Weaver to deliver powerful spikes on rally after rally. Shortridge’s setup for junior Ava Alvarez and then junior Mara Woolford paved the way for a hard spike to score the set-winning 25th point.
“We’ve really been working with Caitlin on finding good sets and finding those sets that work for her and work for her hitters,” said Dragon head coach Leah Wimmer after the game. “It’s a really tricky relationship between setters and hitters because each hitter likes to set differently, so they practice really hard to work really well together.”
Senior Lexi Clark, the team’s Libero (defensive specialist who plays the back court and wears a different-colored jersey), seemed to always be in just the right place to return hits from the Tigers and rallied her teammates between plays.
“Lexi is a huge asset for us in her defense and she’s a huge leader,” Wimmer said. “She’s one of our captains and just brings a lot to the board: the defense, the talk, just the drive to do well, and all of her team respects her so much. She’s going to be a huge loss for us when we lose her this year … she does a really good job just taking ownership and helping her team and leading her team.”
The second set started with Shortridge serving and Woolford delivering powerful spikes for another early lead. Shortridge once again set Alvarez up to tip the ball just over the net, and Woolford’s powerful serves bumped the Dragons’ lead to 7-2 after just a few minutes. Shortridge continued to set up Weaver for three kills in a row, bringing the score to 11-5 Monroe at time out.
Senior McKenna Donohue got her turn to serve after the time out, delivering powerful shots right to the breaks in the Tigers’ defense and scoring eight more points in quick succession. The excitement in the stands rose as Shortridge continued to set up shot after shot against the Tigers, finishing the second set by serving three points in a row to end the set at 25-8 Dragons.
“There’s nothing better in these hard times than to just come together as a team and be able to work through everything; I think we were really communicating well,” said Donohue, who was grateful her parents could be there to see her play (and for the birthday cupcakes shared with her team). “My mom and dad have supported me through all of high school and when I was younger, drove me to all the practices, so it’s really just as much of an accomplishment for them as it is for me.”
In set three, the Dragons again took an early lead but Tigers junior hitter Kimberly Montano delivered a series of hard serves that the Dragons couldn’t seem to catch. The game tied 4-4 and then the Dragons began to pull ahead again as the game’s pace picked up and the senior parents in the stands cheered with excitement—Shortridge continued to provide excellent assists as the game stayed at or close to tied for point after point, finally reaching 20-20. At one point a volley between Alvarez and Tiger senior and Libero Laci Zeir ended in the ball bouncing off the referee’s head and flying into the stands.
“They’re just excited to play,” Wimmer said. “It was really exciting for the seniors to be able to have their parents here, instead of being able to walk them through and then leave. Our girls were really gracious and very selfless, which is one of the pillars that we talk about … the underclassmen gave up some of their tickets so that the upperclassmen could have their whole family here.”
Tiger hitter Montano came back to the serving position and delivered a series of powerful serves that the Dragons couldn’t seem to stop despite dives to the floor, scoring five points in quick succession and earning the Tigers a win in set three, 20-25.
“Game three, I think we just got a little bit relaxed and we had people in different positions,” Wimmer said after the game. “Oftentimes they’re pretty mentally tough, so they won’t stay in a rut. We have a new thing this year: we don’t say ‘I’m sorry’ if we miss a ball—we say ‘I got the next one.’ Just starting with that growth mindset … it just gives that support within your team that sometimes you need if you’ve had a couple of bad passes.”
In set four, Dragon Shortridge continued setting up shot after shot for Weaver. The Tigers would not catch up again for the remainder of the game, and Shortridge served the game-winning point for a 25-11 fourth set.
Shortridge totaled 32 assists and six aces during the night and Woolford had nine kills and four aces. Weaver had eight kills.
“I’ve been working on (assists) since the eighth grade and it’s been such an honor working with all these girls,” Shortridge said after the game. She was excited to be able to have her parents and grandparents in the stands, and said her desire to impress them gave her a boost during the match.
Overall, Clark said she thinks the team’s communication led to their success during this first home match of the season.
“We just work so well together without having to talk all the time, so I think every game just keeps getting better; we just keep getting closer,” she said. “I think our team just does a good job at welcoming in new people, and from the first day of practice we’ve just been having this bond of knowing where to be and knowing who to get the ball to.”
“I’m super proud of them,” Wimmer said. “They work so well together, and they work so hard—I think everyone realizes that we have to play every game like it’s our last. … They just go out and play with all they have; they play with heart and whether they’re on the court or they’re sitting on the sidelines—no matter what, they’re selfless and they’re happy for each other and their successes.”
MARCH 4
The William Monroe High School varsity volleyball team dispatched Manassas Park High School on Thursday, March 4 in three sets.
Due to the shortened schedule, the Lady Dragons played three games last week with 10 sets total, but the girls grinded it out after falling behind in the last set.
“That’s huge, especially because we went from not having a lot of time to prep … to being thrown into three games,” said William Monroe head coach Leah Wimmer. “We just haven’t had a lot of chances to get ready, but I think they did a really good job in the offseason preparing themselves for this.”
The Cougars stepped to the line first, but junior Dragon Mara Woolford answered with a spike for the side out for 1-0 Monroe.
Later Woolford’s ace brought the team to a score of 6-2. The Cougars’ MacKayla Gustin’s serving tied the game at 7 all. A spike by sophomore Ella Weaver caused the side out and gave the Dragons the point and the ball.
The two teams battled it out for the next several points, going up one then tying it up again until Dragon junior Ava Alvarez stepped to the line with the ace, bringing the score to 15-13, Monroe. Manassas Park took a time out after two more quick scores by the Dragons.
Manassas Park’s Marissa Stone was next to serve and with a long volley Cougar Madison Alexander went up for the spike with a block by Weaver, bringing the score to 21-15.
Monroe won the first set 25-17.
The Dragons started racking three points early on junior Alex Sharff’s serves, including an ace. Woolford’s serves brought the score to 6-2, Monroe.
The points rose quickly with Alvarez behind the line, bringing the score 10-2, Monroe. Weaver went up for a spike that the Cougars just could not catch, giving the Dragons another point. A miscommunication on the Dragons court caused the side out and point to Manassas Park, bringing the score to 11-3.
Junior Brianna Adderley added two more points with an ace and a tip over the net by Weaver. Then it was Weaver’s term behind the line with four points for Monroe—including an ace—making the score 20-7, Dragons.
The Cougars scored two more before senior McKenna Donohue stepped up for her serves. Alvarez had a block and a tip, bringing the score to 24-10 when Donohue served an ace—finishing the set with a Dragon win, 25-10.
In set three, the Dragons took an early lead but weren’t able to maintain it. The Cougars rallied, tying the set at 6 all and pulling ahead until with the score 9-6, Manassas Park, the Dragons took a time out.
Wimmer said the girls spent the time out realigning themselves and it seemed to work.
“We just went through and said we need to make sure we’re playing the game that we know we can play and that we expect from ourselves and from each other,” she said.
Senior Caitlin Shortridge’s set to Woolford allowed her to spike the ball from the back line and started the Dragons’ rally.
Freshman Morgan Pursel was next behind the line and sophomore Mae Hawkins’ spike brought the score to 10 all.
With Hawkins behind the line, the Dragons brought the score to 16-11 before the side out. Alexander’s spiked ball landed just inside the Dragons’ court, bringing a side out and bringing the score within 1 point. Alexander’s score tied the set 16 all.
The Dragons rallied to bring the score to 21-16 before the Cougars got the ball and the point. Woolford’s ace helped get the Dragons to 24-19 when Hawkins went up for the spike, which was almost blocked but sent out by the Cougars’ defense instead, winning the set for Monroe, 25-19.
Clark said playing 10 sets and having a practice in one week was a lot.
“I think we could have done more in communication, but overall I think we were pretty tired,” she said. “I think we really picked it up from our last practice and I think we really performed well.”
Weaver, who finished up basketball season a couple weeks ago, said it’s been an adjustment getting ready for the volleyball season.
“I haven’t played volleyball in close to a year and a half,” Weaver said. “Coming from basketball to volleyball, I definitely had to shift gears mentally, but it’s a lot of fun to be out here.”
Both Weaver and Clark said they’re just happy to be on the court.
“I remember the first time we had an open gym,” Clark said. “I was just so excited to get on the court and every day that we’re here, I’m very thankful.”
Sharff had 18 assists, Woolford had 10 kills and Weaver had three blocks on the night.