WMHS volleyball team digs deep for successful season

Although not officially required, the team has decided to wear masks each game and each practice to help keep others safe, Wimmer said.

Volleyball normally begins in August, but due to the postponement of the season it began on March 1. Wimmer, who is in her fifth year coaching at William Monroe, said the team is excited to play.

“We weren’t sure what our season was going to be like and if we would even get to play,” she said. “They girls are really excited and they are treating every practice as if it could be their last. We’ve already had to have voluntary practices because of weather and every one of our varsity girls showed up. They want to learn and they want to improve. They want to be successful this year.”

Watching the team in its small pre-season, Wimmer said she’s proud of how they’re handling the transitions.

“Going into practice and seeing how excited the girls are and seeing how hungry they are is incredible,” said Wimmer, who also played volleyball while a student at William Monroe. “We have an amazing group of girls; they’re so mature and they’re so responsible. They ask so many questions and they really are taking ownership of their game and their team and that’s really cool to see.”