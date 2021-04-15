WMHS volleyball heads to regional semifinals

William Monroe’s Lady Dragons are headed to the regional volleyball semifinals after dominating Maggie Walker High School on Monday night, 3-0.

The game was held at Maggie Walker in Richmond.

“I think we played really well,” said William Monroe High School volleyball head coach Leah Wimmer. “We were able to clean up our defense. These girls are very resilient.”

William Monroe took the first set, 25-8. In the second set, Savannah Meade went on a 16-streak serve and Monroe again won that set, 25-7. Monroe was victorious again in the third match, 25-12.

The team was scheduled to hit the road again Wednesday to head to George Mason High School for the regional semifinals. The Mustangs went undefeated in the regular season, though William Monroe made them earn the win, playing all five sets before Mason beat the Dragons, 3-2. In volleyball it’s the best out of five sets. The Dragons were the only team to win two sets against the Mustangs all season. Mason defeated James Monroe in three on Monday night.

“We’re ready for another exciting game against George Mason,” Wimmer said. “The girls are ready to play hard. They have the drive and they have the grit to succeed.”

The Lady Dragons are scheduled to play at George Mason on Wednesday, April 13, which is after press time.