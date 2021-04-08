WMHS volleyball heads to playoffs

William Monroe High School’s volleyball team has played 12 games—for a total of 43 matches—in the past month (varsity games are played best of five). With an 8-4 win-loss record, the Dragons are headed to the playoffs after spring break.
“If everyone plays like they know how to and we go back to our basic technique and we don’t try anything overly fancy right at the moment, I think we’re going to still play really well,” said Dragons head coach Leah Wimmer after the final regular season game April 1.
In another busy week, the Dragons played George Mason High School at home on Monday, March 29, falling to the Mustangs 2-3. They played the next night at Central (Woodstock) High School for another close match in which they were defeated 2-3 in a close contest with the Falcons.
“We played really well against Mason, really well against Central—they’re the top two seeds right now in the district and region, I believe,” Wimmer said. “Right now we’re fifth in the region—there’s a couple tenths of a point between us and fourth, but they still have a couple games … and then the team that’s sixth is still pretty close, so it’s still too early to tell what we’ll do.”
With the scheduled match against Skyline canceled at the last minute, the Culpeper County Blue Devils came out to play at William Monroe on Thursday, April 1, to round out the 12-game regular season for the Dragons.
The first match began with Blue Devils server senior Kylie Wensel scoring an early point, which the Dragons quickly tied up in a coordinated effort between libero senior Lexi Clark with the return, senior Caitlin Shortridge with the set and freshman Morgan Pursel with the kill.
Junior Alex Sharff then took the serving position, quickly growing the Dragons’ lead to 4-1 before a long volley landed control of the ball back in the Blue Devils’ court. Senior Lindsey Reingruber served up a ball that Dragon junior Mara Woolford returned and Sharff set Woolford up for a powerful kill, bringing the score to 5-2 and control of the ball back to the Dragons. Woolford rotated into the serving position, where her next eight serves would all end in points for the Dragons, despite several attempts by Blue Devils’ junior Jayla Ford to spike the ball.
Freshman Theresa Breckley served up one point for the Blue Devils, but Dragon sophomore Ella Weaver shut her down with a kill and then rotated to the serving position, earning the Dragons three more points and bringing the score to 15-4 Dragons when the Blue Devils earned a foul for taking four consecutive hits to return.
The Dragon servers were a bit overly ambitious as junior Savannah Meade and then junior Ava Alvarez lost their chances to score by serving the ball out of bounds at the back of the Blue Devils’ court. Senior McKenna Donohue rotated in to play and immediately began racking up points both for kills and serves, quickly bringing the score to 20-9, Dragons.
After a serve into the net by Blue Devils’ Breckley, Shortridge again rotated in to serve where she led three quick volleys to win the first match 25-10 for the Dragons. Both of the final two points were kills by Pursel, the only freshman on the team, who was set up by Shortridge. The match lasted less than 20 minutes.
Wensel earned an early two-point lead for the Blue Devils in match two, despite great returns by Clark. Donohue then took the serving position, where she quickly served up three aces and two more long volleys that brought the score to 5-3, Dragons.
The action began to heat up in the second match when Reingruber served up four points for the Blue Devils. Sharff was all over the court, setting up hits for Weaver, Meade and sophomore Mae Hawkins, but Ford began to show her strength on offense and brought the Blue Devils back up to a tied score and then a brief lead at 5-6, Blue Devils, before teammate sophomore Abygayle Brown shot a ball into the stands to tie the game up at 6-6.
Libero Brown again brought the Blue Devils briefly in the lead with a great shot that the Dragon defense could not return, but a long serve by Donohue tied the game up at 7-7 before Shortridge served up four more points for the Dragons. After a few more volleys during which Sharff set up Meade and Weaver for numerous hits in quick succession, Reingruber came up to serve and briefly brought the Blue Devils out ahead once more at 15-16.
It was the last time the Blue Devils would be ahead for the rest of the evening.
A fumbled return gave control of the ball back to the Dragons with Weaver serving up five quick points—the last a flying spike by Meade to bring the score to 20-16 at the time out. Weaver would serve up two more after the time out for another kill by Meade, and despite one more point by Blue Devils freshman Samirah Powell, Shortridge brought it home for two final points, bringing the match score to 25-18, Dragons.
Match three saw the Dragons pulling ahead early as Sharff served up five quick points to bring the score to 5-1 in just a few minutes. Reingruber served up an intense volley that saw Dragon junior Chloe Davis on the return and Sharff setting up Weaver and then junior Brianna Adderley, whose second return went out of bounds. On Reingruber’s second serve, Sharff once more set up Weaver, who lightly tipped the ball over the net for a kill as the Blue Devils defenders were expecting a spike and were nowhere near the ball.
Woolford took the serve for the next eight volleys, with the Blue Devils scrambling to keep up and bringing the score to 13-3, Dragons. After one more point by the Blue Devils, Weaver got a kill and then served up yet another point for the Dragons, bringing the score to 14-5. Senior Ariel Ragel attempted to bring the Blue Devils back into a competitive stance with five powerful serves, but Woolford regained the ball for the Dragons before her opponent could reach double digits.
The energy in the gym picked up as the Blue Devils slowly but surely began to close the gap with long volleys by Ford and a great block by junior Ashley Lauritzen that brought the score to 15-12 at the time out. After a great score by Meade, Davis took the next five serves to bring the Dragons lead to 20-12; the Blue Devils would not recover, despite a few great serves by Wensel toward the end of the game.
The final point of the game was served by Donohue, with Brown and Wensel failing to return despite diving to the floor. The final match score was 25-18, Dragons, and the entire contest flew by in just one hour. With only one school day remaining before spring break, the players were looking forward to their time off.
“The season went by very fast,” Wimmer said after the game. “We gave them a couple days off for spring break, but we’re going to come back to practice end of next week and we’ll have a couple of major practices and an optional practice where if they want to come in on a Saturday, we can come in for an hour or two to work on things they want to work on individually.”
The first regional playoff game is tentatively scheduled for April 12, but it is not yet known if it will be at home or away.