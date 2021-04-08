WMHS volleyball heads to playoffs

It was the last time the Blue Devils would be ahead for the rest of the evening.

A fumbled return gave control of the ball back to the Dragons with Weaver serving up five quick points—the last a flying spike by Meade to bring the score to 20-16 at the time out. Weaver would serve up two more after the time out for another kill by Meade, and despite one more point by Blue Devils freshman Samirah Powell, Shortridge brought it home for two final points, bringing the match score to 25-18, Dragons.

Match three saw the Dragons pulling ahead early as Sharff served up five quick points to bring the score to 5-1 in just a few minutes. Reingruber served up an intense volley that saw Dragon junior Chloe Davis on the return and Sharff setting up Weaver and then junior Brianna Adderley, whose second return went out of bounds. On Reingruber’s second serve, Sharff once more set up Weaver, who lightly tipped the ball over the net for a kill as the Blue Devils defenders were expecting a spike and were nowhere near the ball.