WMHS volleyball ends in post-season

Editor's note: updated 4/21 to correct the final score for set two and to add in player statistics.

The William Monroe Lady Dragons played the George Mason Mustangs on the road Wednesday, April 14, for the regional volleyball semifinals after defeating Maggie Walker High School April 12. The Dragons gave the Mustangs—who were undefeated in the regular season—a run for their money with three extremely close sets, but were defeated in the fourth, ending their post-season with a 9-5 win-loss record.

The Dragons started out the first set in the lead with 10-9 at the first time out and 23-20 at the second. The game tied up at 24-24 before George Mason squeaked past for a 26-24 victory in the first match of the night. In the second set, the Mustangs led early with 12-9 at the first time out and 19-14 at the second; the Dragons brought it back to a tie at 21-21 and then 24-24 and briefly held the lead at 31-30 before the Mustangs surpassed them for a 33-31 set two victory.

In set three, the Dragons again took the lead by a four-point margin for a final score of 25-21, Dragons—but by the fourth set they could no longer keep up with the Mustangs, who ended the game—and the season for the Dragons—with a 25-14, Mustangs, victory.