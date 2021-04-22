WMHS volleyball ends in post-season

Editor's note: updated 4/21 to correct the final score for set two and to add in player statistics.
The William Monroe Lady Dragons played the George Mason Mustangs on the road Wednesday, April 14, for the regional volleyball semifinals after defeating Maggie Walker High School April 12. The Dragons gave the Mustangs—who were undefeated in the regular season—a run for their money with three extremely close sets, but were defeated in the fourth, ending their post-season with a 9-5 win-loss record.
The Dragons started out the first set in the lead with 10-9 at the first time out and 23-20 at the second. The game tied up at 24-24 before George Mason squeaked past for a 26-24 victory in the first match of the night. In the second set, the Mustangs led early with 12-9 at the first time out and 19-14 at the second; the Dragons brought it back to a tie at 21-21 and then 24-24 and briefly held the lead at 31-30 before the Mustangs surpassed them for a 33-31 set two victory.
In set three, the Dragons again took the lead by a four-point margin for a final score of 25-21, Dragons—but by the fourth set they could no longer keep up with the Mustangs, who ended the game—and the season for the Dragons—with a 25-14, Mustangs, victory.
“We were excited to be able to play George Mason again; they are an aggressive team and it always proves to be an exhilarating matchup,” said Dragons Head Coach Leah Wimmer after the game. “Once again, our ladies played their hearts out. They were aggressive yet smart with their plays, and felt comfortable enough making adjustments in defense based on Mason’s hitters. They left everything on the court and played without any regrets.”
During the regular season, the Dragons were the only team to win two sets against the Mustangs, who are now headed to the regional finals.
“Our season ended that evening, but that didn’t define the accomplishments and success from our season,” Wimmer said. “We finished with a 9-5 record, which I believe to be a great success considering our girls had to quickly adapt and adjust to the condensed schedule.”
Dragon junior Mara Woolford had 13 kills on the night. Junior Savannah Meade and sophomore Ella Weaver each scored five kills and three blocks, and junior Alex Sharff had an impressive 26 assists.
The Lady Dragons played 50 sets (14 games—in varsity volleyball, games are played three out of five) in the course of six weeks, and Wimmer said she’s proud of the girls for making it through their entire season without needing to quarantine or cancel games due to COVID exposure—a rarity this high school sports season.
“Each of the girls has made tremendous progress and we are extremely proud of their resiliency and grit,” she said. “I know we all were thankful for the opportunity to have a season and appreciate all of the hard work that was put in to ensure that we could play.”
Spring sports—including soccer, baseball and softball—are already in training and games will begin next week.