WMHS spring track meet recap

The William Monroe Boys and Girls track teams traveled to Western Albemarle Wednesday April 27th for a pentagonal meet on a seasonal Wednesday ready to face stiff competition. The field events started with Bryce Hoffman and Ava Alvarez hurling the discus to claim first place finishes and soon after coming in eighth and third place in the shot put. Chloe Rush pushed the shot for a second place finish.

The gun went off for the 4 x 800 and the team of Aiden Dumas, Will Baker, Zachary Genz and Varick Nitzsche placed third. Coming out the blocks for Monroe were Ashton Savage with a 6th place in the 100 meter dash and 8th place in the 200 meter dash followed by sprinter Makhi Gilmore with a 15th place in the 100 meter dash and 11th place in the 200 meter dash.

In a very competitive distance field Elli Pursel placed 5th in the 1600 meters and 6th in the 800 meters with Livia Kilby in tow placing 7th. The boys 1600 was action packed with Evan Young racing a sub 4:40 with a time of 4:38 to qualify for the prestigious Dogwood Track Classic! Schuyler Nitzsche was sub 5:00 and placed sixth. In the 400 meters Gabriel Bailey raced to a fifth place finish, Livia Kilby and Kaia Morris were tenth and eleventh.

On a pleasant Friday evening Friday April 29th the teams traveled to Fauquier County for the Falcon Invitational. Starting the field events were Bryce Hoffman with a fifth place in the shot put and thirteenth in the discus. Jordan Alvarez came in ninth in the discus and seventh in the shot put and Chloe Rush eleventh in the discus.

The boys 4 x 800 of Dumas, Baker, Genz and Nitzsche raced to a personal best time of 9:46! In the 400 Gabriel Bailey bolted to a 5th place finish just tenths of a second from qualifying for the state meet. Nathan Lindegren circled the oval twice for an eighth place in the 800.

The two most exciting races of the evening were Elli Pursel and Evan Young who put all of their energy into running one great race to qualify for the Prestigious Dogwood Track Classic May 7th. Pursel got off the line in a fast field knowing she had to race every step, she challenged her opponents and crossed the line in a qualifying time of 2:32! Young had 8 laps to tackle and much time to drop to qualify and he did just that! Motoring around the track he went through his first 1600 at 5:10 and negative splitted with a second 1600 of 5:00 flat for a 10:10 fifteen seconds faster than his previous PR and a Dogwood qualifier.

William Monroe has five athletes competing in the illustrious Dogwood Track and Field Classic at Lannigan Field UVA hosted by a top notch crew from Ragged Mountain Running Shop and Western Albemarle High School. Representing the Dragons are Gabriel Bailey in the 400 meters, Bryce Hoffman in the discus, Nathan Lindegren in the 800 meters, Elli Pursel in the 1600 and 800 meters and Evan Young in the 1600 and 3200 meters.

Dogwood Classic

The Dogwood Track Classic hosting over 150 teams was scheduled for Friday night May 6 and Saturday May 7. The severe weather conditions canceled some of Friday’s events and postponed others to Saturday morning adding to an already full track and field day. The damp blustery conditions throughout the day did not lend itself to the hoped for personal bests or state qualifying performances. Instead a more tactical racing style with athletes drafting in the headwinds and trying to accelerate past others in tailwinds was the new game plan. Elli Pursel was the first off the line in the 1600 racing consistently with her personal best with a time of 5:43 in the 1600 and in a tough 800 getting cut off and boxed in with the challenge of the gusty conditions still managed an impressive 2:34. Evan Young bolted with the pack at the start of his 1600 with elbows flying to get in good position. The four laps were filled with jostling, lane switching and fun competition. Young crossed the line with a time of 4:43 in tough conditions. Next up was Gabriel Bailey in the 400 meters a one lap race on the oval where competitors stay in their assigned lane. Bailey flew out of the blocks arms pumping and spikes barely touching the track as he cruised on the back stretch with the tail wind and hit the brutal head wind on the front stretch with and dug in to hold on for a 53 finish. During the running events Bryce Hoffman was representing William Monroe in the Discus ring with some impressive throwers. The final event for the Dragons was Nathan Lindegren in the 800, a two lapper on the track requiring a clean start and good maneuvering. Lindegren got out and off he went to a near PR of 2:06. All of the Dragons: Bailey, Hoffman, Lindegren, Pursel and Young represented their William Monroe Jersey, families and school proudly. The opportunity of being part of and watching some of the best runners, throwers and jumpers in the nation is an experience to remember, congratulations to all of the athletes.