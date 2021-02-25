WMHS Robotics improves in two post-pandemic meets

“There was one playing field set up with web cameras posted everywhere,” Shifflett said. “There was one other team in the room with strict instructions and barriers to stay on the other side of the playing field away from us ... the team that we were competing against was competing in a different physical location via webcam.”

By the time the team competed at its second match Feb. 20, they had made several improvements to the robot.

“We saw improvement on the field as well as in our Zoom judging presentation,” Shifflett said after the match. “They rocked the interview this week.”

Although the team did not win anything at either match, Shifflett said they had fun and gained valuable skills that will serve them well going into the next season.

“Our kids had a blast seeing their invention come to life,” she said. “We cheered just as loudly as you’d hear at any of my basketball games when our robot picked up a ring and shot it through the top goal post for six points.”

Freshman Mushtaq Faiz, who has been participating in robotics since sixth grade, said he has learned how to improve teamwork and communication skills this year.