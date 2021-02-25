WMHS Robotics improves in two post-pandemic meets

William Monroe High School freshmen Mushtaq Faiz, Akhil Marri and Thomas Traber—the same three boys who placed in the top 15 at last year’s state competition for the middle school “Electro Wizards”—represented Greene County on Feb. 6 and Feb. 20 at the first high school robotics competitions held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our first meet was definitely a learning experience,” said Jessica Shifflett, the team’s coach. “Beyond the fact that we took three freshmen to compete who have never experienced this type of competition before, the new format due to COVID restrictions definitely made things interesting.”
This is Shifflett’s second year coaching the high school robotics team. She also teaches courses in digital media through the school’s technical education program and coaches the women’s basketball and esports teams.
“In a typical year, a robotics competition feels like a fun bazaar; there are dozens of teams crammed into a cafeteria with presentation boards, crazy costumes and a buzz in the air filled with excitement and curiosity,” she said. “When it’s your turn to compete, you go into a packed gym filled with parents and spectators, plus at least four playing fields active at once.”
COVID-19 safety restrictions limited everything from spectators (essentially none) to the number of team members allowed to attend the meet (only three), making the competition look a little different.
“There was one playing field set up with web cameras posted everywhere,” Shifflett said. “There was one other team in the room with strict instructions and barriers to stay on the other side of the playing field away from us ... the team that we were competing against was competing in a different physical location via webcam.”
By the time the team competed at its second match Feb. 20, they had made several improvements to the robot.
“We saw improvement on the field as well as in our Zoom judging presentation,” Shifflett said after the match. “They rocked the interview this week.”
Although the team did not win anything at either match, Shifflett said they had fun and gained valuable skills that will serve them well going into the next season.
“Our kids had a blast seeing their invention come to life,” she said. “We cheered just as loudly as you’d hear at any of my basketball games when our robot picked up a ring and shot it through the top goal post for six points.”
Freshman Mushtaq Faiz, who has been participating in robotics since sixth grade, said he has learned how to improve teamwork and communication skills this year.
“Driving a robot is very exciting and you have to communicate with your teammates constantly to know what everyone needs to do,” he said. “I have done Lego robotics for multiple years and our team successfully advanced to the state level every year. However, this year is my first time taking part in FIRST Tech Challenge [which] requires more advanced engineering skills. It’s very different from what I’m used to doing, however the learning process is a lot of fun.”
FIRST Lego League is the elementary- and middle-school division of robotics, which uses a simplified coding system and robots built out of actual Lego bricks to complete pre-coded tasks on a tabletop field. By comparison, FIRST’s high-school competitors fabricate industrial-sized robots from metal using machine shop power tools or 3-D printers and program controllers to allow the robot to respond in real-time to commands from the team.
“My favorite part about robotics is the creative thinking and designing ideas for what I think the robot might look like,” Faiz said. “Our team learned a lot from how our robot performed and we realized that there are mistakes to be fixed.”
Fellow teammate Thomas Traber agreed that this year’s team was on a steep learning curve due to the changes from the middle school to high school division as well as COVID complications.
“This year for robotics has been full of uncertainty and new experiences,” he said. “Even though we didn’t score very high in the competition, we are glad to be competing anyway and happy to score any points at all.”
Traber’s role on the team is the main programmer. In the past several months he has learned a lot about the programming language Java and said he now feels more confident in his coding abilities.
“I have been interested in robotics and software development ever since I knew what it was,” he said. “It has really fascinated me because it enables you a platform to build whatever you want and gives an opportunity for creative freedom. In the future I intend to [pursue a career in] the tech workforce for some big company and I feel I am learning a lot of skills that will help me succeed in this field.”
As for how COVID impacted the competition preparations this year, Faiz said the team has been unable to meet regularly in person.
“COVID has had a huge impact on extracurricular activities such as robotics,” he said. “Our team is unable to meet together as much as we need to and it’s restricting us from being able to raise money to make a robot that meets the expectations ... for competitions. It’s also challenging to work on group projects while having to keep distance away from each other.”
“This year has been very challenging in terms of COVID because we were uncertain if robotics could even be a possibility at our school,” Traber added. “We started late and didn’t get much time to work on the robot, but luckily with the help of our coach we were able to meet weekly and still maintain social distancing standards.”
Shifflett said she has learned a lot in her two years as robotics coach at WMHS.
“These kids are crazy smart and innovative; they came up with creative solutions for problems that arose and they have a knack for coding and engineering,” Shifflett said of the team, noting that there are three more team members who were not able to attend the meets in person. “They run circles around me; I’m just there as a support to guide and facilitate, to be their cheerleader, equipment securer and adult representative—they do all of the heavy lifting.”